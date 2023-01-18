Barbara "Barb" Glass

May 10, 1933—Jan. 11, 2023

FISHERS, IN—Former Walworth resident, Barbara “Barb” (Ormsbee) Glass passed away on January 11, 2023 at Hamilton Trace Senior Living, a residential facility in Fishers, IN. She was 89.

Daughter of Glenn (d. 1978) and Leone (d. 1992) Ormsbee, Barb was born on May 10, 1933 and grew up in nearby Janesville along with her younger brother, Donald “Don” (b. 1936) and sister Karen “Katie” (1940-1998).

She married John Michael Glass in 1958, who preceded her in death in 2004. Between 1967 and 2003, she lived and raised her family in Walworth, returning full-time to Janesville in 2003 before moving to the Indianapolis area in 2018.

Barb is survived by her brother, Donald Ormsbee; children: Luanne Oberst (Howard), Kira Cooper (Tim), Eric Glass (Paula), and Jana Walsh (Dennis); and eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private interment at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville is planned in the spring. The family asks anyone wishing to honor Barb’s memory to please make a donation to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org/donate) in her name.