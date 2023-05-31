Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sept. 10, 1952—May 23, 2023

SARASOTA, FL—Barbara Ann Doll of Sarasota, FL (formerly Lake Geneva, WI) sadly left us on May 23, 2023 after a four year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Chicago, IL on September 10, 1952 and grew up in Lincolnwood, IL and Williams Bay, WI where she spent her summers.

Barbara was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she received a Bachelor’s degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Management Information Systems and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

After teaching business classes at UW-W for two years she went on to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she taught business classes and earned a PhD in Production Operations Management. She then went into consulting providing guidance to corporations and government organizations in the areas of production operations and project management. Her consulting work took her around the world.

Barbara is survived by her husband, James W. Doll; daughter, Kelly Wegner; and siblings: Robert Clemen, Charles Clemen and Susan Danforth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence Clemen and Florence Clemen (nee Corbett).

Barbara and James moved to Sarasota, FL in 2006 where they made many friendships. They continued to spend summers in Lake Geneva, WI.

Barbara enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, golfing, entertaining and traveling around the world. After retiring she enjoyed volunteering at the Woman’s Exchange and organizing clothing donations for the annual Sarasota Symphony Auction. She also loved organizing social events at the condominium complex where she lived.

Barbara will be cremated, and her ashes spread over Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation.