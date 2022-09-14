 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Augusta "Cookie" G. Tourlakes

Augusta G. "Cookie" Tourlakes

Sept. 30, 1938 - Aug. 12, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Augusta G. "Cookie" Tourlakes, 83, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI. The former Augusta Grace Gaglione was born September 30, 1938 the daughter of the late Michael and Lorraine (Brieske) Gaglione.

On May 8, 1965, in Chicago, IL, she was united in marriage to Archie J. Tourlakes.

Cookie is survived by: Archie, her husband of 57 years; and many dear friends.

There will be a Gathering of Friends and Family Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Tourlakes family with arrangements. To send a condolence please go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Walking speed 'more important' than hitting 10,000 steps per day