Richard "Rick" Bohn Nov 24, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 17, 2026kAm#:492C5 U=5BF@j#:4<UC5BF@j q@9?[ g_[ @7 (:==:2>D q2J[ =@?8E:>6 >2:?E6?2?46 DFA6CG:D@C 2E (:==:2>D q2J $49@@=[ A2DD65 @? }@G6>36C `f[ a_ae[ 27E6C 2 7:G6\J62C ;@FC?6J H:E9 p=K96:>6CUCDBF@jD] p 46=63C2E:@? @7 9:D =:76 H:== 36 96=5 $2EFC52J[ y2?F2CJ `e[ a_af[ 2E a A]>] 2E s6CC:4< uF?6C2= w@>6[ g__ !2C< sC[ {2<6 v6?6G2] |@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42? 36 7@F?5 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]56CC:4<7F?6C2=9@>6]4@>^@3:EF2C:6D^C:4<\3@9?Qm9EEADi^^HHH]56CC:4<7F?6C2=9@>6]4@>^@3:EF2C:6D^C:4<\3@9?k^2mk^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud