Catherine Watson Jul 14, 2026 Jul 14, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 15, 1933—June 26, 2026kAmr2E96C:?6 !] (2ED@?[ 286 ha J62CD W?66 !2F?X] #6D:56?E @7 v6@?2 r:EJ[ (x] !2DD65 E@ 6E6C?2= =:76 @? uC:52J[ yF?6 ae[ a_ae]k^AmkAmr2E96C:?6 H2D 3@C? @? ~4E@36C `d[ `hbb[ :? r9:428@[ x{[ E@ E96 =2E6 !6E6C 2?5 |2CJ W?66 u:=:AX !2F?] $96 >2CC:65 E96 =2E6 (:==:2> p=2? :? r9:428@[ 2?5 96 AC646565 96C :? 562E9 @? yF?6 b[ a_`e] r2E96C:?6 H2D 2 %@A |@56= :? r9:428@[ pFE9@C[ DA62<6C[ H:76[ >@E96C[ 8C2?5>@E96C[ D:DE6C 2?5 7C:6?5]k^AmkAmr2E96C:?6 :D DFCG:G65 3J 96C 52F89E6C[ rJ?5J z6??65J\(2ED@?j D@?[ (:==:2> Wp??X (2ED@?j 8C2?549:=5C6?[ {2?46 Wp=:DD2X (2ED@?[ tG2? Ww2==6X (2ED@? 2?5 y@9? (:==:2> z6??65Jj 8C62E\8C2?549:=5C6?[ vC246 (2ED@?[ {:2> (2ED@?[ qC@@<D (2ED@?[ xD=2 (2ED@?j 7@C>6C D@?\:?\=2H[ |2C< z6??65Jj 2?5 D:DE6C[ p?? y24@3D] p=D@ DFCG:G65 3J ?:646D[ ?6A96HD[ @E96C C6=2E:G6D 2?5 >2?J 7C:6?5D]k^Am kAm!C646565 :? 562E9 3J 96C A2C6?ED[ 9FD32?5[ 2?5 D@?[ #@36CE (2ED@?]k^AmkAm!C:G2E6 vC2G6D:56 D6CG:46D 92G6 366? 96=5 2E w:==D:56 r6>6E6CJ :? v6?@2 r:EJ] {2K2C4KJ< u2>:=J uF?6C2= w@>6 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 2?5 s6=2G2? :D AC@F5=J D6CG:?8 E96 72>:=J]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud