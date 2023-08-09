April 27, 1932—July 29, 2023

WILLIAMS BAY—Arthur Bauer was born April 27, 1932 in Chicago to Henry and Meta (Bluck) Bauer. He passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI.

Arthur grew up on the Northside of Chicago in Old Irving Park. He attended Carl Shurz HS and North Park College.

He served his country in Korea and when he returned, began his career in the building trades. First as a roofer, later as a Master Carpenter and General Contractor. He served his family and church for many years and was an example of hard work and giving back that impacted many friends and family over his lifetime.

Art is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Doris A. (Matson) Bauer; his sons: Carl (Beth) Bauer and Tim Bauer; granddaughters: Matson and Jayne; sisters: Lois Demmin and Jean (Paul) Martarano; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth; and brother-in-law, Ralph Demmin.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road (at Hwy 50), Williams Bay from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM.

Memorial contributions may be given to either Phantom Ranch Bible Camp in Mukwanago, WI or Lydia Children’s Home in Chicago, IL.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.