Jan. 4, 1940—April 11, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Alvin “Alvie” Olsen, 83, of the Lake Geneva area passed away at his home on April 11, 2023. Alvin, or Alvie as he is known by, was born in Cook County, Chicago, on January 4, 1940, to the late Andrew Olsen and Signe (Reinertsen) Olsen Weir.

Alvie and his family relocated to Wisconsin where he became a member of the graduating Class of 1959 from Williams Bay High School. He then attended Washburne Trade School in Chicago, IL.

Alvie was a hard worker who was a self-taught concrete guy for 50 years. Alvie served on the Williams Bay Fire Department for 12 years and was a lifelong member (60 years) of the Williams Bay Lions Club, often participating in the annual Lions Club Stock Car Races.

Alvie was member of the Calvary Community Church, loved woodworking in his spare time, but there was nothing more important to him than his family, especially his grandkids.

Alvie is survived by his wife Deane; three children survive Alvie: Kari (Jim) Pfeil, Erik (Kendra) Olsen, Gunnar (Carmella) Olsen; and their mother, Alvie’s first wife, Lynda Olsen; six grandchildren: Austin, Annika, Gage, Anders, Hatley, and Signe also survive Alvie. Alvie was proceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Sylvia Tinder.

Services for Alvie were held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Community Church. In lieu of other expression of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Alvie’s name to either Mercy Hospice or Williams Bay Lions Club. Link have been provided below. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting the Alvie’s family.