March 9, 1942—March 26, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Alexander Charles Knable, Jr., aka “Poochie”, 81, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 after suffering a heart attack several days prior.

Alex was born on March 9, 1942 to Alexander Charles Knable, Sr. and Grace Elizabeth Knable (Van Gorkom) in Chicago, IL.

He was a father, grandfather, uncle, friend and a United States Veteran. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1994 and later worked at Grand Geneva, WI. “Poochie” enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, entertaining and a good beer. He took great pride in being neighborly.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristine Knable-Forbes (Scott); grandson, Adam Forbes; sister-in-law, Joan Knable; nephew, Tom (Crystal) Misiorowski; nieces: Linda Knable, Diane (Roger) Keller, Joy (John) Rahija, Suzanne Knable; and step- children: Leonard Spale, Danny Spale, Pam (Bill) Cahill, Lori Spale, Kenneth (Kathy) Spale.

Alex is preceded in death by his father, Alexander Charles Knable, Sr., mother, Grace Elizabeth Knable, brothers: William ‘Bill” Knable and Robert “Bob” (Joan) Knable, sister, Florence “Flossie” (Tom) Misiorowski, niece, Deborah (Steve) Wasko.

Alex’s final resting place will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182. A private burial is scheduled for June 5, 2023.

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. will be a special bell ringing with military honors, including folding and presenting of the United States burial flag and the playing of “Taps”.

A weekend estate sale will take place Thursday, April 27, 2023 through Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his residence.

