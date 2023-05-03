Dec. 29, 1945—April 27, 2023

BURLINGTON—Alan M. Zuehlsdorf, 77, of Burlington, WI, died Thursday April 27, 2023 at Aurora Zilber Hospice Milwaukee, WI. Alan was born December 29, 1945 in Kenosha WI. He was the son of the late Fran and LaVerne (Anthonsen) Zuehlsdorf.

Alan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Alan was the Golf Pro for over 24 years with Grand Geneva of Lake Geneva, WI. He enjoyed spending time with friends.

He is survived by his sister, Jan (Bill) Arneberg of Brookfield, WI; niece and nephew: Sara (Christopher) Kaiser of Lake Geneva, WI and Scott Arneberg of Kenosha, WI. Alan was preceded in death by his parents and his special friend of many years, Dianne Periman.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Inurnment will be at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery Union Grove, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.