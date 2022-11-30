Jan. 28, 1951—Nov. 13, 2022

MENOMONIE—Adelbert A. “Del” Adams, Jr. passed away November 13, 2022 from complications of cancer.

Del was born January 28, 1951 in Belvidere, IL the son of Adelbert A. “Del” Adams, Sr. and Agnes Mary (Kostelecky) Adams. The family lived in Lake Geneva for over 50 years.

Del graduated from Badger High School the Class of 1969, following graduation he lived and worked in Lake Geneva until moving to Northern Wisconsin 25 years ago.

Del loved his family and had a love for deer hunting which began when he was just a boy, he carried on that love with some of his children on their annual hunting trip.

Del was predeceased by his parents Del, Sr. (1996) and Agnes (1997). Del is survived by his wife, Tammy, Menomonie; and five wonderful children: Sarah, Meghan, Melody, Mary and Del III; along with nine grandchildren: Haili and Frank, Jackson, Rhiley and Ameera and Gavin and Baron, Keegan, Kalysta; and two great-grandchildren: Delilah and Archer; he is also survived by one brother, Tom Adams; and three sisters: Zoe (Doug) Siperly, Barbara (Doug) Wilson and Kathleen (Mark) Finney; and many nieces, great-nieces; nephews, great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew; and his aunt Mariyln Kostelecky; and many cousins.

A private service for the family will be held.