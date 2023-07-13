The event is being organized by Rockford Rivets President and General Manager Steve Malliet.

With 20 successful editions of the Legends Celebrity Softball Game across the nation, Malliet promises a unique sports experience that will appeal to sports enthusiasts of all ages both north and south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border, perhaps rubbing shoulders with sports superstars or scoring a personal encounter with a fan favorite sports idol.

Chicago sports celebrities slated to participate in the Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Rockfors include are Bears great Mike Singletary, renowned for his ferocious tackles on the gridiron; and Andre Dawson, the iconic slugger who launched countless home runs, and Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams, for the Chicago Cubs.

Wisconsin sports stars include Gilbert Brown, Ahman Green, Jermicheal Finley, Antonio Freeman, George Teague and Charles Jordan from the mighty Green Bay Packers. Also joining this star-studded roster is Paul Mokeski, the basketball maestro who left fans awestruck during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jack Gill, CEO of First Community Credit Union (FCCU).

Beyond just an evening of sporting spectacle, the Legends Celebrity Softball Game is an opportunity to make a difference. By attending the Legends Celebrity Softball Game, attendees will also be supporting a charitable cause that touches the lives of countless local children, as a portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to the Rockford Boy's and Girl’s Club, empowering youth and providing them with vital resources to shape their futures.

Sponsors of the Legends Celebrity Softball Game include Gordon Food Service, First Community Credit Union, JHT Holdings, WQRF-TV FOX 39, ABC affiliate WTVO-17, and Townsquare Media (Q98.5, 96.7 The Eagle, 97 ZOK, and Newstalk 1440 WROK).

Located at 4503 Interstate Blvd. in Loves Park, Ill., just off I-39/90 at the Riverside Boulevard interchange, 3,279-seat Rivets Stadium, opened in 2006, is home to the Northwoods League Rockford Rivets and the Rockford University Regents baseball teams.

Tickets, $15, are available at https://northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/legends-celebrity-softball-game.

For more information, call the Rockford Rivets at 815-240-4159 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/legends-celebrity-softball-game/.