EAST TROY — Big names in country, rap and rock are rolling into Alpine Valley Music Theatre this summer.

Post Malone and the Outlaw Music Festival are appearing at the outdoor music venue, which is located at 2699 County Road D, East Troy.

The Outlaw Music Festival is at Alpine Saturday, June 24, starting at 4:45 p.m. Performing are Willie Nelson and the Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle and Particle Kid.

This is the second stop for the touring festival, which kicks off Friday, June 23, in Somerset. Outlaw Music Festival has dates booked through October throughout the U.S.

General admission lawn seats for the Outlaw Music Festival at Alpine at $35. Prices for other seats vary.

Post Malone brings his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour to Alpine Saturday, July 15. Show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 for general admission lawn seats. Other seat prices vary.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley Music Theatre."

