EAST TROY — Big names in country, rap and rock are rolling into Alpine Valley Music Theatre this summer.
Post Malone and the Outlaw Music Festival are appearing at the outdoor music venue, which is located at 2699 County Road D, East Troy.
The Outlaw Music Festival is at Alpine Saturday, June 24, starting at 4:45 p.m. Performing are Willie Nelson and the Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle and Particle Kid.
This is the second stop for the touring festival, which kicks off Friday, June 23, in Somerset. Outlaw Music Festival has dates booked through October throughout the U.S.
General admission lawn seats for the Outlaw Music Festival at Alpine at $35. Prices for other seats vary.
Post Malone brings his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour to Alpine Saturday, July 15. Show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $45 for general admission lawn seats. Other seat prices vary.
To purchase tickets and for more information, go to
livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley Music Theatre."
Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year?
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers: Friday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage.
Alex Meixner
The Alex Meixner Band: Friday, Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 5, 7-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 6, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage. Meixner will also perform during the grand finale Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. on the Oktoberfest Stage.
The Gebel Girls
The Gebel Girls: Aug. 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m., The Backyard Stage.
Ed Wagner Brass Band
Ed Wagner Brass Band: Aug. 6, 1-2:30 p.m., Biergarten Stage.
Jenny Hundt
Jenny Hundt: Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Backyard Stage.
JFK the Band
JFK the Band: Aug. 5, 1:30-4 p.m., The Backyard Stage.
Copper Box
Copper Box: Aug. 5, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage.
The Happy Players
The Happy Players: Aug. 5, 1:30-5:30 p.m.; and Aug. 6, 3:30 p.m., Biergarten Stage. The Happy Players will also join Alex Meixner for the grand finale Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. on the Oktoberfest Stage.
Dirndolls
Dirndolls: Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Biergarten Stage.
Petty Union
Petty Union: Aug. 5, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Backyard Stage.
