Big gigs
Chris Ruggiero — Wednesday & Thursday, June 7 & 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.
Golding Hops Fest — With performances by Josh Clark Duo and Red Hot Horn Dawgs. Friday & Saturday, June 9 & 10, Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Schedule: Josh Clark Duo June 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Red Hot Horn Dawgs June 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Infinite Journey — Journey tribute. June 9 & 10, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.
Geneva Jam Music Festival featuring Trippin’ Billies, Natty Nation and Rare Element — Friday, June 9, 5-11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva. Show starts 6 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show. To purchase, go to lghom.com or call 262-475-4383.
Hypnotized — Fleetwood Mac tribute. Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.
Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, June 14 & 15, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.
The Matthew Wundrow Band — Wednesday, June 14, 6-9 p.m., Veterans Park, Sharon. Part of the village of Sharon and Sharon Chamber of Commerce’s Music in Veterans Park free concert series.
An Evening With the Gambler: Kenny Rogers Tribute featuring Justin Sullivan and the Real Deal Band — Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.
Feed Your Head Fest 2023 — June 16 & 17, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Featuring Natty Nation, Jaedyn James, Steez, Jason Kane & the Jive, Civil Engineers, Magic Conch, Cactii, Stone Theory, Wurk, Honey Fingers, Horace Greene, Heads All Empty, Bryan Cherry Band, Craig Baumann, Pete Jive, Bobby Zonit and The Jed. Tickets: $50-$100. Go to the event page on Facebook for the Eventbrite link and for more information.
7th Heaven — June 17, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.
Linda Eder — June 17, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle. Part of the Music By The Lake series. Go to musicbythelake.
Calendar
Wednesday, June 7
Whalen with Mitch the Lip — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Dan Maguire — 5-8 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Kenny Jones — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Thursday, June 8
Kenny — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Big Al Wetzel Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National South, Town of Geneva.
Super Dave — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.
Friday, June 9
Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Rhythm Blues Duo — 5-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Dirty Canteen — 5 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Ms. B. Haven — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
Open mic night — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.
Saturday, June 10
D’Lite Duo — 1:30-5 p.m., Pier 290.
Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Cork N Classics — 2-6 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.
Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Paul Zanello — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Whalen David Duo — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge.
Downtown Harrison — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
Jonny T-Bird — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and Lounge.
Indigo Canyon — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, June 11
Jon Dawley — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Liam Nugent — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al Wetzel Duo — 4-8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Monday, June 12
Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tuesday, June 13
The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Big Al Wetzel Duo — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Wednesday, June 14
Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Dan Blitz — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.
Thursday, June 15
Inversion Jazz Band — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tim Castle & Dale Sellers — country legends tribute, 5-9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.
Big Al Wetzel Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National Resort.
Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.
Frank Whiting — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, June 16
Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
The Nightinjails — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.
Mac Corey Duo — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
Open mic night — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.
Saturday, June 17
DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
D’Lite Duo — 3-6 p.m., Pier 290.
JFK the Band — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.
Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
Ben Vance — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.
Red Moon — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Squad 51 — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.