The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Chris Ruggiero — Wednesday & Thursday, June 7 & 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Golding Hops Fest — With performances by Josh Clark Duo and Red Hot Horn Dawgs. Friday & Saturday, June 9 & 10, Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Schedule: Josh Clark Duo June 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Red Hot Horn Dawgs June 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Infinite Journey — Journey tribute. June 9 & 10, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Geneva Jam Music Festival featuring Trippin’ Billies, Natty Nation and Rare Element — Friday, June 9, 5-11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva. Show starts 6 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show. To purchase, go to lghom.com or call 262-475-4383.

Hypnotized — Fleetwood Mac tribute. Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, June 14 & 15, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

The Matthew Wundrow Band — Wednesday, June 14, 6-9 p.m., Veterans Park, Sharon. Part of the village of Sharon and Sharon Chamber of Commerce’s Music in Veterans Park free concert series.

An Evening With the Gambler: Kenny Rogers Tribute featuring Justin Sullivan and the Real Deal Band — Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Feed Your Head Fest 2023 — June 16 & 17, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Featuring Natty Nation, Jaedyn James, Steez, Jason Kane & the Jive, Civil Engineers, Magic Conch, Cactii, Stone Theory, Wurk, Honey Fingers, Horace Greene, Heads All Empty, Bryan Cherry Band, Craig Baumann, Pete Jive, Bobby Zonit and The Jed. Tickets: $50-$100. Go to the event page on Facebook for the Eventbrite link and for more information.

7th Heaven — June 17, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Linda Eder — June 17, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle. Part of the Music By The Lake series. Go to musicbythelake.

com.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 7

Whalen with Mitch the Lip — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Dan Maguire — 5-8 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Kenny Jones — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, June 8

Kenny — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National South, Town of Geneva.

Super Dave — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, June 9

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Rhythm Blues Duo — 5-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Dirty Canteen — 5 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Ms. B. Haven — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Saturday, June 10

D’Lite Duo — 1:30-5 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Cork N Classics — 2-6 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Paul Zanello — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Whalen David Duo — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge.

Downtown Harrison — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Jonny T-Bird — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and Lounge.

Indigo Canyon — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, June 11

Jon Dawley — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Liam Nugent — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 4-8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Monday, June 12

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, June 13

The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, June 14

Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Dan Blitz — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, June 15

Inversion Jazz Band — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tim Castle & Dale Sellers — country legends tribute, 5-9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National Resort.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Frank Whiting — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, June 16

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Nightinjails — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Mac Corey Duo — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

Saturday, June 17

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6 p.m., Pier 290.

JFK the Band — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Ben Vance — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

Red Moon — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Squad 51 — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

