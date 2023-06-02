Rock, reggae, bluegrass and even polka make its way into Lake Geneva for this summer's Concerts in the Park live music series.

Each show in the series, which runs Thursdays from June 29 to Aug. 10, is free to attend.

Concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brunk Family Pavilion in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Kicking off the series June 29 is the Tony Ocean Show.

Ocean's upbeat style embodies that of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett and Tom Jones. Having appeared on TV and radio in Chicago, Ocean is a veteran entertainer, having performed throughout the U.S. at hundreds of venues.

Fiddleface is relatively new, but two of the trio's members are from well-known local acts — fiddler Georgia Rae, of the Georgia Rae Family Band; and guitarist Benny Barels, of Lunch Money Bullies.

They're joined by bassist Trevor Mooney Thursday, July 6, in Flat Iron, five days after their scheduled gig at Milwaukee's Summerfest.

Two-time Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Marty "Big Dog" Mercer brings the Big Dog Mercer Band to the park Thursday, July 13. Mercer, a left-handed guitarist and singer, plays about 200 shows a year.

Hailing from Dominica, but based in Chicago, is the De Hurricane Reggae Band. The band brings a Caribbean vibe to Flat Iron Thursday, July 20.

Superfly, a party band covering everything from classic rock, disco and funk to country and southern rock, performs Thursday, July 27.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, it's the Alex Meixner Band, one day ahead of its stint as headliner of Das Fest USA in Elkhorn.

The Grammy-nominated Meixner plays over a dozen instruments and sings in 11 different languages. His style is cross pollinated from pop, jazz, funk and polka.

Drawing the 2023 Concerts in the Park series to a close is the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, which performs Thursday, Aug. 10.

The orchestra has been involving people of diverse ages, talents and backgrounds for over 20 years. Many of its musicians are Walworth County residents, while some travel from as far as Madison, Kenosha and Janesville, as well as Aurora, Illinois.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra is an independent, non-profit community arts organization founded and governed by its musicians. It is also supported by non-musician volunteers under the Friends of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra organization.

Visit Lake Geneva organizes Concerts in the Park. Brunk Industries is its presenting sponsor.

To access the full series schedule and to learn more about the series, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com/events/concerts-park.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union