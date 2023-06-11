ELKHORN — The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Concert program is back this fall, and the Walworth County Arts Council has way for people to attend each show without having to drive.

People can take a bus that leaves from the Park & Ride on Highways 67 and 12, on the north side of Elkhorn.

The bus will take passengers to four of the shows in the 2023-24 Friday Prelude Series.

Oct. 20: Josefowicz & Bolero, with Matthias Pintscher, conductor, and Leila Josefowicz, violin. Music includes Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun" and "Iberia," and Ravel's "Bolero."

March 8, 2024: Bernstein & Gershwin, with Jader Bignamini, conductor, and George Li, piano. Music: Bernstein's "Three Dance Episodes from On the Town," Ravel's "Piano Concerto in G Major" and Gershwin's "An American in Paris."

April 26, 2024: Liszt Piano & Symphonie Fantastique, with Ken-David Masur, conductor, and Stewart Goodyear, piano. Music: Liszt's "Piano Concerto No. 1" and "Totentanz," and Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique."

May 10, 2024: Dvorak's New World Symphony, with Joseph Young, conductor, and Alex Kenny, violin. Music: Brian Raphael Nabors' "Pulse," Barber's "Violin Concerto" and Dvorak's "New World" from Symphony No. 9.

The bus option is $130 per person for the season. Ticket prices range from $108 to $380, with $25 for lunch with the artist, or $100 for lunch with the artists all season.

People should contact the council by June 16 for request seating. Email walworthcountyarts@gmail.com or call Libby Palmer at 262-949-3651.

