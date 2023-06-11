March 8, 2024: Bernstein & Gershwin, with Jader Bignamini, conductor, and George Li, piano. Music: Bernstein's "Three Dance Episodes from On the Town," Ravel's "Piano Concerto in G Major" and Gershwin's "An American in Paris."
April 26, 2024: Liszt Piano & Symphonie Fantastique, with Ken-David Masur, conductor, and Stewart Goodyear, piano. Music: Liszt's "Piano Concerto No. 1" and "Totentanz," and Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique."
May 10, 2024: Dvorak's New World Symphony, with Joseph Young, conductor, and Alex Kenny, violin. Music: Brian Raphael Nabors' "Pulse," Barber's "Violin Concerto" and Dvorak's "New World" from Symphony No. 9.
The bus option is $130 per person for the season. Ticket prices range from $108 to $380, with $25 for lunch with the artist, or $100 for lunch with the artists all season.