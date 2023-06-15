The newly-restored Geneva Stage in downtown Lake Geneva will be hosting an open house in conjunction with a VISIT Lake Geneva and Walworth County chambers of commerce Business After Hours event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

The event is also open to the public.

Burlington-born and Delavan-based singer Rachel Christine, who recently appeared on NBC's "The Voice," will perform a free concert. Christine advanced through several rounds of the 23-season NBC national singing competition, but failed to make the cut in the playoffs.

The public is invited to tour the new entertainment venue, participate in "The Voice" trivia game, and review plans by the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society to install a fully-restored circa-1920s Wurlitzer theatre organ in the main 3--seat auditorium.

Geneva Stage opened last month with a series of events, including a Led Zeppelin tribute, a ballet, Boy Band Review and Studio 244 disco party. The venue was remodeled and rebranded following its closure as Geneva Theater, a first-run movie theater that operated from 1928-2010 and 2017-2020.

Geneva Stage will be hosting a wide variety of concerts, comedy, stage performances, classic movies and private events according to Branen. Recently announced concerts include tributes to Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Petty and Elton John.

A portion of the building, 244 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva, is also home to Geneva Tap House, which opened last year.

For more information about the open house, visit www.genevastage.com.