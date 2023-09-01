The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Walworth County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

The event is on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony is at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

After a beautiful walk on the lakeshore path, participants will enjoy a complimentary hot dog lunch grilled by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, and donated by Stinebrinks’ Piggly Wiggly.

Emcee for the Walk will be Aaron Sims, play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Admirals and member of the Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s initiative.

The Walk is co-chaired by Moni Ledtke, owner of AuD Hearing; and Tim Williams, owner of Office Furniture Warehouse.

“As someone whose life has been very personally touched by Alzheimer’s, having lost my grandmother, aunt, and my father, nothing is more important to me than putting an end to this ugly disease,” Ledtke said. “The Alzheimer’s Association serves a vital role in our community, not only by funding research, but by providing care and support to the family and caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer’s.”

Williams said participating in the walk is rewarding.

“Having lost my father to the disease and currently being on this journey with my sister, I can share how devastating it is for families,” said Williams. “I don’t just use the catchphrase END ALZ lightly. It means something to me and I’m happy to give back in any way I can.”

In this new era with Alzheimer’s treatments advancing, walkers are fighting for a different future for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations.

The walk begins with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony, where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause.

Purple flowers represent those who were lost in the fight against Alzheimer’s, blue are for those fighting the disease, yellow is for caregivers and orange is for advocates of those currently fighting.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also excited to share that Craig Coshun, a sportscaster covering the Milwaukee Brewers and the Bucks, will be the honorary chair for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks.

Coshun lost his mother to Alzheimer’s and is active in the Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s initiative.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/walworth. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, making it a leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Wisconsin, over 120,000 people are living with the disease and 191,000 serving as caregivers.

In Walworth County alone, over 2,000 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®. Now, the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

