The 1,585-resident Village of Sharon was awash in patriotic red, white and blue as the volunteer-led Sharon July Fourth Committee hosted a day-long slate of Independence Day activities on Tuesday, July 4, including a parade, community-wide park party and dusk fireworks.

Festivities kicked off with 9 a.m. kids Big Wheel races on the downtown main drag.

A 75-minute parade, themed "Fourth of July Wisconsin Style," kicked off from downtown Sharon at 11 a.m., encompassing approximately 130 units according to Sharon July Fourth Committee coordinator Jennifer Lembke.

Among those honored in the parade were Sharon Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Mark A. Ruosch, village president since 2015, and Chamber Business of the Year Coffee Cup Cafe, 192 Baldwin St.

Also among those appearing in the parade were Walworth County Fair 2023 Fairest of the Fair Lillienne Cauffman, State Rep. Tyler August (R-32, Lake Geneva), Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber and Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner.

Among the larger groups participating was the Rock-Ford A's Model A Restorers Club of Rockford, Ill. Founded in 1952, the club specializes in 1928-1931 Ford Model A's.

Emergency services agencies participating in the parade included the Sharon Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff's Department, Shared Parademics and fire-rescue departments including Sharon, Boone County, Clinton, Darien, Harvard, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood, North Boone and Walworth.

Immediately following the parade, the Sharon Fourth of July Committee held a Fourth of July Party in the Park at Goodland Memorial Park in the Village of Sharon.

Goodland Memorial Park, dedicated in July 1956, is named in honor of Sharon native Walter S. Goodland (1862-1947), who served as Wisconsin's governor from 1943-1947.

Held from noon to 9 p.m., the party included a food truck, 34-vendor craft fair market, a sweet corn roast, food and beverage concessions, dunk tank and live music by Rockford, Ill.-based 70s dance party cover band "That Gurl."

The post-parade community party at Goodland Park is a work in progress according to Lembke.

"We're reviving the park," she said. "The parade's always been fantastic. The fireworks have always been fantastic. The park kinda fell off for a little bit so we're bringing it back."

Party in the Park was followed by dusk fireworks.

Making the day-long roster of Independence Day magic happen in Sharon was a large cadre of community-minded volunteers.

"I think one of the misconceptions is that the village puts it on," Lembke said. "It's not put on by the village. It's put on by all volunteers ... You have to have people doing all those things or you can't make it work. There's lots that's involved."

Lembke was pleased with the day's patriotic observances, estimating total attendance at the "very well attended" festivities at "thousands of people" drawn from Sharon, neighboring communities, Walworth County, and regionally from across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

"It was very successful, very well received," Lembke said. "It was a good day — good old-fashioned small town America celebrating America. People so badly want the times of the past."