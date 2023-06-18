Barn Quilts on display in Whitewater through September
The Barn Quilts are actually quilt designs on plywood boards made to decorate downtown Whitewater.
Quilts by Nancy Dynkowski and Linda Kimball, seen here, along with quilts by Rita Oehrke are the focus of a show that ends June 25. There will be a free reception on that day featuring a short Q&A session with the artists at the Cultural Arts Center in Whitewater.
WHITEWATER — They’re called Barn Quilts, and they’re up throughout downtown until late September.
The quilts, part of this year’s Public Art Project, are actually plywood boards either 2-by-2 or 2-by-4 feet in size.
Entries in the project, organized by the Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) and the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce, have been hung from light poles along Main Street.
Participants include Discover Whitewater, Studio 84, Culvers, Candace Jacobs, Sandy MacDonald, Lynn Weilbrenner, Ellen Penwell, Jill Gerber, Riley Buckett, Donn Lahaie, Linda Saumer, Carol Haas, Tricia Borchardt, Sherry Stanek and participants who wished to remain anonymous.
The WAA believes that the public art plays a significant role in transforming the cultural fabric of a town. It brings people together, fosters dialogue and reflection, and creates a sense of pride and ownership among community members.
In tandem with the Barn Quilts project, a quilt show reflecting quilts from around the world featuring three artists runs from now until Sunday, June 25, at the WAA’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Quilters and artists Nancy Dynkowski, Linda Kimball and Rita Oehrke are featured in the show, which culminates in a free reception June 25, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The reception includes a short Q&A session.
Both the Barn Quilts and the quilt exhibition showcase different types of quilts ranging from the Wisconsin barn tradition to expert embroidery on fabric.
