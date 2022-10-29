Lake Geneva home demolished, with a new one set to be constructed in its place

A home in the Lake Geneva Manor development has been demolished with a new home to be constructed in its place.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, Oct. 24, to allow a new single-family home to be constructed at 1550 Evergreen Lane.

The plan commission unanimously recommended the conditional use permit, Oct. 17.

Owner Nicole Pease plans were to have a new 1,768 square-foot home constructed on the Evergreen Lane property.

Pease said the previous home, which was constructed in 1928, was in deteriorating condition and needed to be replaced.

“It’s not in good shape, so it’s served its purpose and it’s time to take it down,” Pease said. “We will raze that and put in a fully new home. We will comply with the manor’s restrictions along with the City of Lake Geneva’s.”

Pease said she has been involved with several other home-related projects in the City of Lake Geneva.

“I have a good track record with improving. I’ve done three homes on Geneva Street in the last 10 years. They’ve architecturally stood the test of time,” Pease said. “I’m looking forward to moving into the manor and doing the same there. I am a homeowner that loves to make things beautiful. I’m looking to stay in the manor for quite some time.”

The new home, which will be about 32 feet in height, is set to feature three bedrooms, a rear and front porch, full basement and outdoor swimming pool, as well as a rain garden to help manage stormwater runoff from impervious surface areas.

“I’m looking to do 18,000 square feet and some change on my first floor,” Pease said. “So we’re nowhere near the maximum allowed, just a modest home with a master on the main floor to grow into.”

Pease said she has talked with other residents in the manor, and they seem to be in favor of the project.

“I’ve talked to everyone, and they all seem very excited to see the changes and improvements to the property,” Pease said. “So it’s time.”