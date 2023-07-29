The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, also known as Downtown Lake Geneva, has been accepted into the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities Program, an initiative that works with communities to advance downtown and historic commercial corridor revitalization efforts.

Downtown Lake Geneva is one of three communities around the state that will join the program in July, bringing the total number of participants to 85. Other communities that have been accepted into the program this year include the Village of DeForest and Village of Rib Lake.

The Connect Communities Program, which was launched in January of 2013, provides access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts.

In the past decade, participating communities have reported adding 876 net new businesses and more than 3,385 jobs, as well as $3.9 billion in private investment.

“WEDC congratulates Downtown Lake Geneva for being accepted into this program,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, said in a press release. “A vibrant downtown or neighborhood commercial district is key to the overall economic health of the community, and we applaud Downtown Lake Geneva for taking this step toward making its business district even stronger.”

“We are thrilled to welcome three vibrant and growing districts to the program,” added WEDC Senior Director of Downtown Development Erin Welty. “We have heard from communities around the state that this program has provided them with the guidance and assistance they need as they work to develop and support local revitalization efforts.”

“Downtown Lake Geneva is a unique business district seeking ways to preserve local history and tradition, retain small business retailers, and support growth within the community to be a destination to live, work, play, and invest in,” said Downtown Lake Geneva’s Executive Director Alexandria Binanti. “We are thrilled to be taking the next steps to ensure successful longevity of a vibrant downtown with the assets from WEDC.”

Connect Communities participants benefit from a variety of assistance and resources by being part of a broad-based network of communities with similar objectives, but specific program services include:

An online networking and discussion group to get new ideas from staff and other participating Connect Communities

Participation in Main Street workshops focused on a downtown revitalization topic

An on-site visit from a member of WEDC’s community development staff to assist in identifying needs and offering assistance to achieve local vision

Training for downtown director/program lead, board president or municipal staff

Roundtable discussion groups, quarterly webinars and regional training sessions on pertinent topics

Access to WEDC’s downtown development online library of resources and toolkits

Invitation to the annual Main Street Awards program, plus eligibility to nominate a project for a Connect Communities award

Businesses in participating districts are also eligible to access matching loan dollars through the Kiva crowdlending platform and apply for annual makeover and place-makeover contests.

In order to be admitted to the program, each applicant community provided an overview of the existing condition of their downtown/commercial district, identified key individuals that will be involved in revitalization efforts, and identified near term goals that they hope to achieve within their district.