 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Habanero

Habanero

Looking for an amazingly chill snuggle buddy? How about this not-so-spicy pepper? Habanero loves kids and has attached himself to... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular