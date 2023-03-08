In the aftermath of a damaging winter ice storm that hit the village on Feb. 21-23, Fontana Village Board trustees on March 6 approved a municipal disaster declaration for the community.

The declaration, signed by Village President Patrick Kenny pursuant to Sections 323.11 and 323.14(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, allows Fontana to recoup some of the costs associated with the ice storm that struck the village.

The declaration noted that due to the emergency conditions that existed due to the severity of the ice storm, the Village of Fontana had expended, committed and exhausted “all of its available resources ... for the health, safety, welfare and good order” of the community.

The declaration asks for assistance from Walworth County and requests that the county advise the State of Wisconsin of the emergency conditions that existed during the natural municipal disaster.

“This will allow us to apply for reimbursement for some of our costs,” noted Village Administrator Theresa Loomer.

in a follow-up interview, Loomer noted that the village had received an email from Lt. Jason W. Rowland of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Management Division noting that the county had submitted a Uniform Disaster Survey Report to Wisconsin Emergency Management due to the extent of the storm and the damage that was being seen across the county.

In his email, a copy of which was provided to the Regional News, Rowland said Wisconsin Emergency Management requested that each community issue a declaration of disaster for the period spanning Feb. 21-23.

“What this does is it opens the purse strings to the Wisconsin Disaster Fund that would make every community that declares a disaster eligible for reimbursement for costs expended during the story,” Rowland wrote. “This would include pay (regular and O.T.), clean up costs, payment for use of equipment, and replacement costs for items damaged during storms (guard rails, signs, posts, etc.). They will not cover the costs of salting or brining operations. Each community will need to keep or get records of expenditures to be submitted at a later date. Time is of the essence so the quicker you can make this happen, the more likely you will be eligible for reimbursement.”

“We had many public works staff, police staff, fire and EMS staff that were working for almost two days,” Loomer said of the village ice storm response in Fontana. “Downed trees, we had a number of blown transformers that required the fire department’ s assistance, and public works was out salting and clearing trees from the roadway. There were a number of things that were going on.”

Communications tower

The Fontana Village Board approved an aggregate $5,225 bid from West Allis-based Higgins Tower Service, Inc. for a visual inspection of and complete light replacement on the village’s 267-foot guyed lattice communications tower at the Fontana Public Works Department, 300 Wild Duck Road.

The bids were $4,680 for the visual tower inspection and $545 for the complete light replacement.

“The tower hasn’t been inspected since 2019,” she noted. “We have two cell phone carriers (AT&T and Verizon) that we contract with that want to replace their equipment. We’d like to inspect it and we should probably budget for this every year, an annual inspection.”

Other news

In other developments at the March 6 meeting, the Fontana Village Board:

Approved a $27,500 agreement with Yarmouth, Iowa-based J&M Displays, Inc. to stage the village’s Independence Day fireworks show, slated for July 4 off Fontana Beach.

Approved Saturday summer operating hours at Fontana Village Hall, set to run this year from 10 a.m. to noon from early May to the end of July.

Approved a Plan Commission-endorsed site plan application sought by Erik Hurkmann for façade improvements to the State Farm Insurance building at 547 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67), Fontana. The improvements will encompass the application of a white/off-white stucco finish on the building façade.

Approved the issuance of operators licenses to Gurinder Singh (Fontana Shell) and Tricia Van De Bogert (Kimkasi Pub).

Approved a flat fee schedule for use of the Village Hall meeting room, with fees set at $100 weekdays and $200 weekends. Use of the meeting room is limited to normal Village Hall operating hours.

Approved Zoning Code ordinance amendments, unanimously endorsed by the Plan Commission and the Extraterritorial Zoning Committee, repealing and recreating figure references in Sections 18-331 through 18-337 and 18-339 through 18-347.

Approved a new short-term rental guest requirement form.

Authorized village officials to set a public hearing date on proposed amendments to Section 18-165(b) of the village Code of Ordinances governing exterior lighting standards.

Approved the transfer of control of private streetlights in the Glenwood Springs Subdivision to the Glenwood Springs Homeowners Association.

Approved park permit and Temporary Class B/Class B Retailers License applications filed by Dan Green Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc. for Pig in the Park on Saturday, July 8 at Reid Park.

Approved park permit and Temporary Class B/Class B Retailers License applications filed by Dan Green Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc. and The Farm Way for Rock-N-2-The Rescue on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Reid Park.

Approved temporary operators applications filed by Mary Kriete-Green, Chad Beth and Michael Kriete for Pig in the Park on Saturday, July 8, and Rock-N-2-The Rescue on Saturday, Sept. 2, both events at Reid Park.

Approved temporary operators license applications filed by Anders W. Pearce, Daniel A. Pearce, Kevin M. Racky and Patrick J. Kenny for the Big Foot Lions Club Annual Lobster Boil and Steak at Reid Park on Saturday, July 29, with Kenny, village president, abstaining from the vote.

Approved temporary Class B/Class B Retailers Licenses filed by the Big Foot Lions Club for its annual Lobster Boil and Steak Fry on July 29.

Approved the resignations of Public Works Department employee Todd Reschke and full-time Fontana Fire Department firefighter-paramedic Tyler Krepelen.

Were addressed by three-year Walworth County Administrator Mark W. Luberda, who is making meet-and-greet rounds of local municipalities across the 577-square-mile, 106,478-resident county.

