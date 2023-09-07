At the very least, Taco Fest is proof that love of the hand-sized tortilla dish runs deep in the Lake Geneva area.

The third annual Lake Geneva Taco Fest is Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Sponsored by the House of Music, the city of Lake Geneva, the Regional News and various area businesses, the event is also a celebration of Mexican culture — food, music, style and more.

But there is more to experience at Taco Fest, according to Chris Buttleman, owner of House of Music and one of the event planners.

In the following Q&A, Buttleman discusses what to expect at this year’s event. Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: What’s new with this year’s Taco Fest?

Chris Buttleman: New this year are more vendors and a larger variety of them! Lots of food, drink, clothing, treats and other items. Entertainment wise, we have several of the same great live music performers and dancers as the previous years, plus a Latin Hip-Hop Showcase, Rico: A Tribute to Santana and some excellent up and coming local artists that will be showcasing their talent. We’re adding the roaming frozen dessert carts to the festival grounds. We’re also expanding our kids area with a bouncy house, slides, face painting, pinatas and a lot more. You may see other entertaining street performers, including some fire-breathing stunts, too!

Resorter: What are you most excited about this year?

Chris Buttleman: We’ve expanded our Front Porch Bar to be faster and have better service, and shorter lines for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. We’ve added luxury Porta-Potties from TNT Amenities, and the coffeehouse will also be open and serving the delicious House of Music Café beverages.

Resorter: How many different types of tacos will there be this year?

Chris Buttleman: We’ll be having at least 10 different taco vendors, plus several other food choices, including Mexican desserts and sweets, fruit waters. All taco vendors will be competing for the prize of Lake Geneva Taco Fest 2023: Best Taco. They win a trophy and cash prize. There is also a trophy and cash for winning the Hot Pepper Eating Contest.

Resorter: What do you look for when seeking out artists to perform at Taco Fest?

Chris Buttleman: We really try to seek out the best talent, locally and regionally. We also look for variety and try to have something for everyone.

Resorter: What does Taco Fest offer that people do not realize?

Chris Buttleman: Even if you don’t like tacos — is there anyone? — we offer different types of food choices at the event. Plus, you’ll enjoy the festive and fun atmosphere.

Resorter: What is your favorite part?

Chris Buttleman: One word — tacos, of course! The music, drinks and live entertainment are great, too. Also, so many nice a friendly people at the events. It’s our third year and it keeps growing, so get your tickets soon.

What you need to know about Taco Fest

Event hours are Sept. 8, 4-10 p.m. Sept. 9, noon-10 p.m. and Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

On Sept. 8, Mariachi alas de America performs 5-6:30 p.m. on the Second Stage. Pulpa De Guyaba is 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. The jalapeño eating contest is on the Second Stage, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Rico: A Tribute to Santana hits the Main Stage 8-10 p.m.

Sept. 9 kicks off with another show by Mariachi alas de America at the Second Stage, 1-2:30 p.m. Dance Academy of Mexico performs on the Main Stage 2:30-3:30 p.m. The hot pepper eating contest is on the Second Stage, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Earthquake Hard Hittin’ BoomBox Truck is on the Main Stage at 3 and 5 p.m. The Milwaukee Chicano Hip-Hop Showcase is 6:30-8 p.m. on the Second Stage.

Once again, Mariachi alas de America gets things started Sept. 10 on the Second Stage, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Dance Academy of Mexico performs 12:30-1:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. The chihuahua beauty contest is on the Second Stage, 1:30-2 p.m. Banda San Miguel perform on the Main Stage 2-3:30 p.m. Awards ceremony is on the Second Stage, 3:30-3:40 p.m.

Tickets are $15 weekend pass for ages 12 and older. On Sept. 8 and 9, day pass tickets for ages 12 and older are $10.

There is no charge to attend Sept. 10, nor will ages 11 and younger be charged admission.

Go to lgtacofest.com.

