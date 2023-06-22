Cascading squiggles of molten light across the night sky, fireworks are as much a part of summer as cookouts, suntan lotion and water skiing.

Here’s a listing of when and where to catch some of those colorful, thunderous displays in the Lake Geneva area, including Fourth of July celebrations and other events that help to define the warmest season of the year.

Note: The following information is subject to change. Check the web links and contact info for each entry prior to attending.

Fireworks at Grand Geneva — every Sunday from now to July 30, around 9:15 p.m. and from Aug. 6-Sept. 3, around 9 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Part of the Sunday specials at the resort. Go to grandgeneva.com for more details.

Whitewater 4th of July Festival — Friday-Tuesday, June 30-July 4, various Whitewater locations.

The event has two fireworks displays: One Saturday, July 1, another Tuesday, July 4. Both start at 10 p.m., whether it rains or not, over the lakebed of Cravath Lake. Oh, and the five-day festival also has a parade, a carnival, car show, live music, the Miss Whitewater Pageant, the Whippet City Mile race and much, much more. Go to whitewater4th.com for more information.

Independence Day Celebration — Saturday, July 1, Delavan Lake Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, town of Delavan.

Event opens at 6 p.m., with Squad 51 performing 7:30 to 8:45 and 9:45 to 11:45 p.m. Raffle drawing at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks last from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Rodriguez Rentals provides the bouncy slide, cotton candy, popcorn and other foods. Clocktower Pizza will sell pizza by the slice, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Boat Tour — July 1, 7:15-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Check out the town of Delavan’s Independence Day fireworks aboard the Queen. Cruise begins with a journey around Delavan Lake to enjoy the sunset before the display begins. Tickets: $65 per adult, $40 per child. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

Fourth of July in East Troy — Sunday, July 2, various East Troy locations. Parade is at noon, starting at Main and West streets, heading east to the Village Square, north on Division Street, west on Elm Street, south on Beulah Avenue and west on Graydon Avenue. The East Troy Lions Club’s fireworks display is at dusk at Amusement Park, 3072 Graydon Ave. The club is also celebration the nation’s birthday with its annual East Troy Music Festival, featuring the famous East Troy Beer Tent, live music, a carnival and more from Friday to Sunday, June 30 to July 2. Go to easttroy.org/events.

Independence Day Weekend Celebration & Beach Party — July 2, 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

Live music by the Beach Bum Band, lawn games the pig roast buffet. Buffet cost: $46 adults, $20 ages 4-12, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

Independence Day Celebration — Monday, July 3, all day, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Activities include bags tournament, scavenger hunt, laser tag, live music, DJ entertainment, classic resort games, a pool bash and more. Fireworks start at dusk on the lake side of the resort. For full event schedule and more, go to grandgeneva.com.

Frank Kresen American Legion Auxiliary July 4 Parade — Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m., starting at Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St., Lake Geneva.

Parade will travel from the school to Center Street, then Henry Street, ending at the legion post. There will be cash prizes for first- through third-place, with age groups 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12 years old. Event ends with a celebration at the post with ice cream for children.

Independence Day in Sharon — July 4, various Sharon locations.

Parade starts at 11 a.m. Party at the Park is 12:30 p.m. at Goodland Memorial Park, with food truck, craft vendors, sweet corn and a beer tent from noon to 9 p.m. Live music by That Gurl. Fireworks start at dusk.

Bloomfield’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks — July 4, Pell Lake. Parade starts at noon, at the Pell Lake Beach, corner of North Lakeshore and Orchid drives. From there, it heads west on North Lakeshore Drive, south on Clover Road to the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue Department station. At dusk, fireworks will be shot from a barge on Pell Lake.

City of Burlington Fireworks — July 4, dusk, Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Independence Day Fireworks in Fontana — July 4, dusk, Fontana Beach. The village of Fontana’s annual display is shot from a barge off the beach. People can watch from land or from the waters of Geneva Lake.

Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Roast — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

It started as a small corn roast over 50 years ago. Now it’s a three-day event with multiple vendors, musicians and more, including the big fireworks display Saturday, Aug. 12, after sunset. Check the club’s Facebook page for updates.

61st Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival — Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 16-20, Flat Iron, Seminary & Library parks and the Riviera, Lake Geneva.

In addition to the carnival, live music, craft fair, beer tent, water ski show and more is the finale, a lighted boat parade followed by fireworks in front of the Riviera and Library Park. Go to venetianfest.com for more details.

62nd Annual Darien Cornfest — Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Darien West Park, Darien.

A three-day event that includes live music, sports, games, a parade, raffle, a carnival, free sweet corn and more. But the fireworks display is on Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m.

