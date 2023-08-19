WHITEWATER — View the works of a retired elementary school teacher-turned-artist until Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Cultural Arts Center.
Dawn Hunter's art is the focus of Art of Exploration, a show which attracted over 60 to its Aug. 5 reception.
Hunter sold over 15 of her pieces at the reception.
She uses acrylic paint, collage and assemblage to create pieces.
On Aug. 17, Hunter hosted a workshop at the center, which is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The center is open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. The show is free to attend.
People can also view Hunter's work online, where they can also learn more about the artist and the exhibition.
In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County
IAT American Pokeweed.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment
IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg
IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg
IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg
IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg
IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg
IAT Motherwort.jpg
IAT Pine Cones.jpg
IAT Sign.jpg
IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg
Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker
IAT Trail View 2.jpg
IAT Trail View.jpg
IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg
Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg
Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg
Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg
Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg
Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg
Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg
Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg
Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg
Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg
Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg
Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg
Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view
Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg
Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg
Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg
Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail
Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook
Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg
Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg
Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg
St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg
Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg
Ice Age Trail Trichaptum fungi on tree.jpg
Ice Age Trail View from Bench.jpg
Ice Age Trail Walking Path in Forest.jpg
Ice Age Trail Whitewater Lake.jpg
Ice Age Trail Wild Bergamot.jpg
Ice Age Trail Red Spotted Purple Butterfly.jpg
