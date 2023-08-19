WHITEWATER — View the works of a retired elementary school teacher-turned-artist until Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Cultural Arts Center.

Dawn Hunter's art is the focus of Art of Exploration, a show which attracted over 60 to its Aug. 5 reception.

Hunter sold over 15 of her pieces at the reception.

She uses acrylic paint, collage and assemblage to create pieces.

On Aug. 17, Hunter hosted a workshop at the center, which is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The center is open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. The show is free to attend.

People can also view Hunter's work online, where they can also learn more about the artist and the exhibition.

For more, go to www.whitewaterarts.org/dawn-hunter-exhibition-2023.

