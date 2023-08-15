With the 61st Annual Venetian Festival kicking off today, the Resorter asked members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees questions about the quintessential area event.

Below are most of the emailed responses from Venetian Chairman Ryan Lasch, Jaycees President Stephen Schroeder, Media Director Keith Felt and External Vice President Joe Thyssen.

For the full lowdown on Venetian Fest, see the Happenings and Live Music sections of this week's Resorter or go to venetianfest.com.

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: Describe your earliest Venetian Festival experience. What was it like? Why were you there? What did you do? What did you think about the event?

Ryan Lasch: My first Venetian was our 49th annual, which was in 2011. I have been participating in Venetian for about 12 years now. My first experience was amazement that this whole event was put on by a local nonprofit full of volunteers and not something with paid staff through the city. I had been coming to Venetian as a spectator for years and always thought it was put on by the city of Lake Geneva. My first year, I did one security shift and then rest was pouring beer behind the bar. I thought it was incredible to watch everyone I knew in town come down to enjoy the beer tent and live music and just have a blast. It is an incredible amount of work but totally fun.

Stephen Schroeder: My earliest would be from 2010, when I had first joined the club. I had moved to Lake Geneva in late 2009, met a lot of the guys, but then 2010 I actually joined the club and was sworn in on Friday night of Venetian behind the beer tent. After seeing what Venetian was and the impact it has in such a positive way, it was a must to join. It was fun, wildly busy, so many locals and tourists just out having fun supporting our community and our cause. I did everything from pouring beer, working security, setting up and crowd control for fireworks and the not so fun portion of hours and hours of cleanup/tear down. I haven’t missed a year since then and I personally take a week of vacation to support this amazing event every year.

Keith Felt: I moved here when I was 5 from the East Coast. Out East, we used to go to the boardwalk with all the rides and lights and games and food stands. My first experience of Venetian was just like that when my parents brought me down. The lights, the fun, the games, the carnival atmosphere. It brought back memories of what used to be home and helped Lake Geneva become my new home. I won goldfish, stuffed animals, rode the Ferris wheel overlooking the lake, just like I did out east overlooking the ocean. Venetian Fest helped make Lake Geneva become my home.

Joe Thyssen: My earliest Venetian experience was an overload of excitement and dedication to want to serve the community more. Seeing the event with great success and happy people made me want to strive in the Jaycees!

Resorter: At first glance, it looks as if you’ve stuck with tradition for the 61st Venetian Fest. Are there any new things you’re excited about with this year’s event? Why?

Ryan Lasch: We tend to stick with what works, which I think is why the festival has been so successful over the years. The only thing we have really changed the last few years is increasing our budget for fireworks and infrastructure for the festival itself, which really just makes setup and tear down easier for us and the generations to come after us and take the festival to the next level.

Stephen Schroeder: We are a young club that was set up for success by all of our previous members for the last 60 years. We carry on the traditions set by all of them, and although the event doesn’t change much year to year, the impact on our community footprint gets larger every year. Generally, the only major changes from year to year is updating music acts, investing more into bigger and better fireworks. We try not to fix operations that are not broken.

Keith Felt: This year we're trying to bring back more local businesses to our craft fair. We want all who visit Venetian to see what these local artists and small businesses have to offer. We also want to keep everyone included in everything we do, from the small food booths to the kiddie land to the amazing diverse band lineup that we have this year, from country to pop to rock and more. It's about showing everything that we have to offer. Venetian is for everyone, not just kids or adults or country lovers. We're looking to bring everyone together through tradition.

Joe Thyssen: I am excited with our new addition of a dedicated power supply for the band, so we don’t have to drag heavy cords all around. I was able to make this happen with the help of some of our local business partners and sponsors of the festival. A true statement of how the Lake Geneva community comes together to support each other.

Resorter: Which musical acts are new this year?

Keith Felt: Modern Day Romeos, Jack Whittle Band and Kelly Daniels are our newest additions. MDR brings a huge faithful following from Wisconsin and Illinois. They play everything from classic rock to modern hits. Jack Whittle is a blues and roots singer, songwriter and guitarist. We are extremely excited to bring in Kelly Daniels this year for Friday. They are a country band from Nashville that is up and coming, having shared the stage with huge headliners like Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, and most recently Morgan Wallen at Wrigley Field this past June. It seems we have a rising star coming to Lake Geneva this year.

Resorter: I’m sure you hear lots of reasons why people go to Venetian Fest. What would you say is the most common?

Ryan Lasch: Carnival, live music and fireworks.

Stephen Schroeder: Every year we have different requests and reasons why guests come and what guests want from the festival. The reality is there are so many that we try and adapt year to year with as much as we can to mold the event for the masses and not to one specific request.

Keith Felt: The live music, food stands and entertainment pavilion get a lot of talk, but the fireworks display might be the bigger draw. Each year we go bigger and bolder and better, and this year won't be any different.

Joe Thyssen: Our festival is known to always have great bands that bring in great crowds, and it is steadily growing over the years, so I’d say our bands and commitment from all the volunteer members of the Jaycees organization to help make this community a great place to live, work and play.

Resorter: Not many events last over 60 years. What is the secret to the Venetian Fest’s longevity?

Ryan Lasch: The same secret that keeps the Lake Geneva Jaycees successful year after year. Great volunteers, great recruiting, and always implementing the "next man up" routine by keeping everyone involved and engaged.

Stephen Schroeder: There is no true secret to the Venetian Fest’s longevity! The reason it has gone so long is a true shout out to the dedication and loyalty of members, the city of Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva Police and Fire departments, the Water Safety Patrol, sponsors, vendors, community and our incoming visitors every year!

Keith Felt: Providing a great event, band lineups, entertainment, fair, festival and fireworks is great. But anyone with money can do that. What makes Venetian what it is are the Jaycee members, city employees, sponsors and residents who genuinely care not just about this one event, but about creating a festival that celebrates our town and community. Everything we do goes towards improving our community and that includes every drop of sweat, blood, and every penny we make. It's the drive our members that makes this event successful because this event helps our community.

Joe Thyssen: The secret to our event longevity is the strong drive and dedication of members we have that give their all to make it such a great successful event, also of course is the partnership with the city of Lake Geneva, who also want this to be a successful event as it showcases our beautiful city! Without our members that give it all, the city partnership and the residents we wouldn’t be this successful.

Resorter: What are you personally most excited about with this year’s Venetian Festival?

Ryan Lasch: I am always the most excited to see the fireworks at the end of the festival. If the weather can hold out — knock on wood — then we are bound to see one of the best firework shows on the lake year after year.

Keith Felt: We're very excited for our new bands this year and for the return of more craft vendors for our Craft Fair. Not to be too cheesy, but we're most excited to be able to run this event again and have everyone come to our town and celebrate the end of summer. That's what it's about.

Stephen Schroeder: Every year we are excited for Venetian to come, and once it’s over, everyone is exhausted and ready for a break again until next year. The excitement actually comes after Venetian is over for me. This is when we prepare for making the largest impact that we can with our community, getting involved with donations, other local events and helping other causes. We have so many needs in our own community that are not financially supported the way they should be and Venetian is the majority of the reason we can make those impact decisions to help others.

Watch now: Lake Geneva's Venetian Fest in photos and videos, event runs through Sunday Watch now: Venetian Festival-goers get dizzy on the Zero Gravity ride Venetian Festival features a variety of food vendors The Tilt-A-Whirl is one of the more popular carnival rides at the Venetian Festival People attend the Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion to watch some live music Venetian Festival-goers wait in line for food Flipping burgers Watch now: Steve Kaminski flips burgers at Venetian Festival Getting ready to enjoy some food Watch now: enjoying a ride on the Tilt-A-Whirl at Venetian Festival Walking the dog through the festival Watch now: walk through Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva Preparing to ride on the Rock Star The Ferris wheel is one of the more popular attractions at Venetian Festival Natasha Ilyin and Susan Ilyin, left, and Grant Stricker enjoy food and fun