The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be hosting a public construction kickoff meeting to discuss the scope and schedule of the State Hwy. 20 rehabilitation project in Walworth County.
The 2023 portion of the project is located on State Hwy. 20 between County Hwy. L and Thomas Drive in the Village of East Troy.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Dr. in East Troy.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide valuable input.
Maps and other materials describing the project will be on display, and WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis. Comment forms will be available for everyone to provide their thoughts and comments.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is overseeing multiple road construction projects across Walworth County this year, including the recently-completed State Hwy. 67 project in the Village of Williams Bay and the Town of Delevan pictured here in downtown Williams Bay.