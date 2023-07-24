The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is overseeing multiple road construction projects across Walworth County this year, including the recently-completed State Hwy. 67 project in the Village of Williams Bay and the Town of Delevan pictured here in downtown Williams Bay. WisDOT will be hosting a public construction kickoff meeting on Tuesday, July 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at East Troy Village Hall to discuss the scope and schedule of the 2023 portion of the State Hwy. 20 rehabilitation project in Walworth County at East Troy. The public is encouraged to attend.