On Sept. 7, witness thousands of acrobatic Chimney Swifts circle and swoop into the chimney at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

Every September, the small birds stop by the museum on their way to South America. The Chimney Swifts begin their migration in late August. During the day, they fly over the lakefront, devouring small insects, then in one spectacular moment, they dive into the museum chimney for the night.

The City of Lake Geneva’s Avian Committee event starts at 5 p.m., with food from local food trucks available to purchase.

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center presents its special bird program inside the museum at 6 p.m. A bald eagle and other raptors are expected to be part of the program.

The Chimney Swifts are expected to appear around dusk, or 7:15 p.m.

Swift Night Out is a continent-wide effort to raise awareness about and encourage interest in Chimney Swifts, which are decreasing in population.

The Swifts are small dark birds with curved wings, often called “flying cigars” due to their little rounded bodies and stubby tails. They emit a high-pitched chatter as they dive and swoop for insects, and are often mistaken for similarly sized bats.

Swifts are one of the fastest flying animals on earth, averaging 18-30 miles per hour, but have been known to reach speeds of up to 100 mph. They spend almost their entire life eating and drinking on the wing and are unable to stand or perch on branches.

Over 250 community members and visitors attend this educational program each year and marvel at these amazing birds and their behaviors.

The event is free and open to the public. Binoculars and cameras are recommended.

Happy 40th anniversary to the Geneva Lake Museum! Geneva Lake Museum mural Ed Schwinn & Helen Brandt Ceylon Court 818 Geneva St., Lake Geneva Main Street, Lake Geneva 'Preserving the Past for the Future' Lake Geneva Fire Department On the job Sea of green A dungeon

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false