Pork Chop Cookout

Wednesday, June 21, 4-7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn Meal includes two boneless grilled pork chops, baked potato, butter, sour cream, rye bread and applesauce. Enjoy at a table in the Activity Center, at a picnic table on the fairgrounds or pick up in the double-land drive-thru.

Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the gate.

Purchase online at www.walworthcountyfairgrounds.com/p/tickets—deals or at various area businesses. For a list and more details, go to the event page on Facebook.

Wines From Austria & Germany: Wine Dinner Cruise

June 21, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan

Jeff Wunderle hosts the Delavan Lake cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, featuring a gourmet four-course meal paired with specialty wines.

Cost: $109. Seating limited, registration required. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

Open House at Geneva Stage

Thursday, June 22, 5-7 p.m., 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva

Free performance by Gebel Girls, featuring Rachel Christine, who appeared recently on “The Voice.” Also guests can tour the newly opened balcony and other areas of Geneva Stage, plus visit with the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society.

Go to genevastage.com/open-house for more information.

Paranormal Parlor Games with Joe Diamond

Friday, June 23, 7-9 p.m., Black Point Estate & Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn

Diamond, who has been dubbed “America’s Greatest Mind Reader,” will lead guests along paranormal adventures including a psychic match game, Sherlock Holmes word association and mentalism. Guests will explore the first floor of the estate and can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine.

Cost: $90 per person. Ages 18 and older only. Call 608-264-4848, email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org or go to blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org to purchase tickets and for more details.

Railfest 2023

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy

Fun and informative day out for families and train buffs, as the railroad will have all its operating equipment on display. Different trains will run every hour. There will also be model railroad displays, free popcorn at the depot, MLES miniature train rides and face painting by Suzy Sparkles.

Go to easttroyrr.org/railfest-2023 for more information.

12th Annual St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry Annual Car Show

June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 6000 N. Railroad St., town of Lyons

Known in some circles as the “best little car show around,” proceeds from the event will benefit the pantry, which is located in Bloomfield.

Visit the event page on Facebook for updates.

An Evening with Agatha Christie

June 24, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Point Estate & Gardens

An intimate evening tour of the first floor of the estate with Agatha Christie, as brought to life by local historian/actress Chris Brookes. Guests can take an abbreviated tour of the floor after the program with Brookes.

Cost: $30 per person. Call 608-264-4848, email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org or go to blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market

Sunday, June 25, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn

Second of four shows this year at the fairgrounds, with over 500 vendors expected both indoors and out.

Cost: $5. Rain or shine. Free parking.

Go to elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more details.

Lake Geneva School of Cooking’s 15th Anniversary

Thursday, June 29-Sunday, July 2, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva

Happy 15th to the school, which is celebrating with special classes that promise to be a culinary field trip to Napa Valley. Participants will be treated to a sparking wine reception with Parmigiano Popovers while Chef John Bogan goes over the class menu. Hands-on cooking followed by a fine dining experience.

Classes are Farmer’s Market Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dinner Time, Wine Time: Napa Valley Friday, June 30, 6-10 p.m. Dinner Time, Duckhorn Time Saturday, July 1, 6-10 p.m. and Dinner Time, Caymus Time Sunday, July 2, 6-10 p.m.

Note: As of this writing, the Farmer’s Market class was filled, but one can enter the waiting list in case of a cancelation.

Costs: $95 for Farmer’s Market $150 for Dinner Time, Wine Time and $195 each for Dinner Time, Duckhorn Time and Dinner Time, Caymus Time. Go to lakegenevacookingschool.com.

Summer Kids Movie Series

Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Town of Lyons. Showtimes vary. The movie theater is showing past children’s films for $3 per person from now through August. “Beethoven” is playing from June 14-15. “The Little Rascals” has screenings June 16-22. Future films in the series include “Peter Pan,” “The Croods” and “D.C. League of Super-Pets.”

Go to emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series for more information.

Merchant Day

June 21, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Associated Bank, 10 N. Lincoln St., Elkhorn

Food trucks, raffles, free consultations and seminars about the bank and more.

Call Jennifer Serna or Ben Krause at 262-249-4340 for more information.

Family Afternoon with Bees and Beehives

June 22, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay Pete and Kim, beekeepers from Bee All About It, promise a fun lesson about bees and the five hives at Yerkes. Family-friendly event gives people the chance to decorate their own mason bee huts, romp through the pollinator meadow and visit the hives in the arboretum.

Tickets: $10. Go to yerkesobservatory.org.

Tiki Party

June 24, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva

DJ Clinto playing tunes, drink specials include the return of the 46-oz. Fish Bowls.

Go to thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Pop Up Market on the Patio

June 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva

Wine sampling, local crafters, $6 mimosas or Bloody Marys, live music, free to attend.

Go to thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

Red White and Blue Bash

June 30-July 2, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up

Fourth of July weekend celebration with DJ Rick spinning on June 30, DJ B-Lee July 1 and DJ Hollywood July 2. Plus drink specials.

Go to thumbsupakegeneva.com.

