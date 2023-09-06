1. Third Annual Lake Geneva Taco Fest

Taco time in the town of Geneva! Plus live entertainment, contests, children’s activities and more. See feature in this week’s Resorter for the full lowdown. Just know that, if you love tacos, this is where you want to be.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 4 p.m. Start time: 4:30 p.m. Admission: $10 for ages 12 and older, no charge for ages 11 and younger. Go to lgtacofest.com.

2. East Troy Bluegrass Festival

Various bluegrass acts converge on East Troy to jam. See this week’s Live Music listing in the Resorter for showtimes.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10, East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy. If rain, event will be at the East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy. Go to easttroybluegrass.com for full event schedule.

3. Swift Night Out

Every September, on their way to South America, thousands of acrobatic Chimney Swifts swoop the old chimney at Geneva Lake Museum. So the museum and the Lake Geneva Avian Committee make an event out of it, with food trucks serving at 5 p.m. and the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center presenting a program with a bald eagle and other raptors at 6 p.m. Swifts usually appear around dusk, or 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Free to attend, open to the public. Binoculars and camera recommended.

4. Second Annual Cars & Company

Curing Kids Cancer and the Mecum Auctions crew return for the second year of this fundraiser, with food, drinks, live music by John Kraman and Redline 7000, and of course, cars. Some of the vehicles to be on display are from the Mecum collection. Participants will have the chance to help fund a dedicated pediatric cancer project.

Sept. 10, 2-6 p.m., Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $75 single, $140 pair. For more, go to curingkidscancer.org/events/2nd-annual-cars-company_1.

5. 16th Annual American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 Car Show

Witness the sweet rides of yesteryear at this long-running event, which features raffles, door prizes, a full bar, burgers, brats, hot dogs and homemade baked goods courtesy of the Legion Auxiliary. Exhibitors will receive a goodie bag and a dash plaque.

Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Frank Kresen Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva. Free to attend, $12 advance registration to show, $15 day of event to register to show. Go to post24lgwi.org.

6. Touch A Truck

Solid family-friendly event. Get hands-on with fire trucks, police cars, farm tractors and other vehicles. Walworth County Health & Human Services will be there, offering free child seat installation checks.

Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Free event.

7. 20th Annual Ladies Day Luncheon

Celebrate your “purse-onality” with Deb DiSandro at the special lunch at Geneva National Club & Resort. DiSandro is an author, humorist and Ted X speaker. There is also an online silent auction.

Monday, Sept. 11, Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave., town of Geneva. Wine reception, online silent auction and raffles 11 a.m. Lunch with cash bar at noon, followed by entertainment. Tickets: $75.

8. Customer Appreciation and Sweet Corn Fest

On the first day of this two-day affair, find your way through the 13-acre corn maze to the polka and waltz sounds of the Steve Schultz Band. Then, the Gravity of Youth supplies the sounds on Day Two.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.

-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth.

9. Pioneer Cemetery Walking Tour

Take a fall walking tour through Lake Geneva’s oldest property. Guests will learn about some of the city’s most interesting residents through historic interpreters as a strolling musician plays soothing sounds.

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 9 & 10, 1-3:15 p.m., Pioneer Cemetery, 1116 Dodge St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $20. Registration required. Call 608-264-4848, email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org or go to blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more details.

10. Library talks

OK, here’s two events for the price of one. The Lake Geneva Public Library is hosting discussions next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Dr. David Drake, an expert on city-dwelling foxes and coyotes, will talk about the University of Wisconsin’s Canid Project at 6 p.m. Ryan Bersten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy,” will discuss his book Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.

Both events are in the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

