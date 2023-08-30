1. 174th Walworth County Fair

What is the secret behind the county’s oldest and largest annual event? Is it the food? The carnival rides? The demolition derby? Probably all that and more, as the Walworth County Fair surely has something for anyone. It will take all six days of the event just to scratch the surface. Among the myriad of fair activities, there are contests, agricultural exhibits, children’s events and a live music roster featuring Styx, Chris Young with Dillon Carmichael, Casting Crowns and various musical acts from around the area. For more, see the feature in this week’s Resorter and go to walworthcountyfairgrounds.com. You’ll need to do both to fully wrap your head around all the fair has to offer. Walworth County Fair is Wednesday-Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 4, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Admission fees and ticket prices to some fair activities are at walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

2. Third Annual Lake Geneva Taco Fest

The weekend after the fair, it’s three days of tacos, eating contests, live music and authentic Mexican entertainment — from mariachi bands to traditional dancers. There will also be a children’s area with piñatas, dancing and a chihuahua beauty contest. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 4 p.m. Start time: 4:30 p.m. Admission: $10 for ages 12 and older, no charge for ages 11 and younger. Go to lgtacofest.com. The Regional News is a co-sponsor of this event.

3. East Troy Bluegrass Festival

Walworth County’s biggest bluegrass event returns! Two days of live music featuring Piper Road Spring Band, Grass Attack, Cork and Bottle String Band, Annie and the Oakies, the SoundBillies and more. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10, East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy. If rain, event will be at the East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy. Go to easttroybluegrass.com.

4. The Big Taste Wine Tasting

A total of 36 wines can be tasted for a good cause, as a portion of ticket and retail sales will go to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. There will also be live music, appetizers and a raffle. Aug. 30, 5-7:30 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $40, plus tax. Register to attend at 262-348-9463. Go to thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for more information.

5. 2023 Frank Lyman Trunk Show

A look at the new Lyman collection. The first 50 registrants receive a swag bag. Appetizers and refreshments to be served during the private event Aug. 30. Aug. 30, 3-4 p.m., with private event from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. To register, email events@cornerstoneshoppe.com. Go to cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.

6. Labor Day Weekend at Lake Lawn Resort

A pool party, games, pig roast, performance by Petty Thieves, cash bar and a family glow party highlight the recreation schedule for the holiday at the resort. Pool party is Saturday, Sept. 2. On Sunday, Sept. 3, Petty Thieves perform 4-7 p.m., pig roast and lawn party 4:30-7 p.m., cash bar 4-8 p.m., and family glow party 7-9 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort is at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

7. Hometown Harvest Fest

East Troy’s First Fridays event series concludes with a celebration of fall involving food trucks, a beer tent, crafters, artisans and live music by Wise Jennings. Friday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org.

8. Barbie’s Labor Day Party

A celebration in line with one of the summer’s biggest movies includes music by DJ Hollywood and drink specials. Sept. 2, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. 9. Swift Night Out

A vortex of Chimney Swifts swoop into the chimney at Geneva Lake Museum, and hundreds usually turn out to see this once-a-year event. Also, there will be a Schlitz Audubon Nature Center presentation and food trucks. Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Schlitz Audubon presentation at 6 p.m. Swifts appear around dusk, or 7:15 p.m. Free event, open to the public. Binoculars and cameras recommended.

10. Touch A Truck

Solid family-friendly event. Get hands-on with fire trucks, police cars, farm tractors and other vehicles. Walworth County Health & Human Services will be there, offering free child seat installation checks. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Free event.

But wait, there’s more!

Movies in the Meadow: ‘National Treasure’ — Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Free admission, with beverages and popcorn at the outdoor bar. Movie will be shown inside in case of inclement weather. easttroy.org/events.

Rummage sale — Friday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Community of Christ UMC Church, 15 Park St., Darien. A $3 bag sale is Sept. 9.

Movie in the Park: ‘The Super Mario Brothers Movie’ — Friday, Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1588 Mill St., Lyons. Bring your own snacks, blankets, chairs, etc. Free movie, free fresh-popped popcorn. lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com.

