Note: The information here is subject to change. To have an event appear, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

1. 174th Walworth County Fair

OK, technically, it’s still another week away. But it’s going to take planning to enjoy everything the state’s oldest and largest county fair has to offer. This year, there is live music by Styx, Chris Young with Dillon Carmichael, Casting Crown and others, a carnival, agricultural exhibitions, children’s events, a rodeo, tractor and truck pull, a demolition derby and more.

The fair is Wednesday-Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 4, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Go to walworthcountyfairgrounds.com for more information.

Tickets are $45 for a season pass, $15 in advance for a junior season pass, $10 for an adult day pass and $5 for the day pass for ages 5 to 12.

See next week’s Resorter for much more about the fair.

2. Lake Geneva’s Maxwell Street Days

Head downtown for the long-running annual sidewalk sale promises bargains on clothes, jewelry, artwork, sporting goods, books, gifts and more. Entertainment and dining al fresco are also part of this end-of-summer celebration from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at various downtown Lake Geneva businesses. For details, including a list of participating businesses, go to downtownlakegeneva.org/maxwellstreetdays.

3. The Big Taste Wine Tasting

A total of 36 wines can be tasted for a good cause, as a portion of ticket and retail sales will go to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. There will also be live music, appetizers and a raffle.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5-7:30 p.m., at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $40, plus tax. Register to attend at 262-348-9463. Go to thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for more information.

4. 2023 Frank Lyman Trunk Show

Take a sneak peak at the new Lyman collection during this two-day event. The first 50 registrants receive a swag bag. Appetizers and refreshments to be served during the private event Aug. 30.

Aug. 30, 3-4 p.m., with private event from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. To register, email events@cornerstoneshoppe.com. Go to cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.

5. Conference Point Celebrates 150 Years

Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m., Conference Point Center, 300 Conference Point Road, Williams Bay.

A daylong open house includes a farmers and artisan market, history walls, boat rides, food trucks, a snack shop, souvenirs, a commemoration ceremony followed by fireworks and more.

Free event, but registration is required. To register, go to support.lgyc.org/event/conference-point-150th/e475590.

6. Author event: Kristine Hansen

Hansen, a nationally recognized design and travel author, presents her latest book. Copies of “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin” will be available to purchase. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6-7 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Go to lglibrary.org.

7. Labor Day Weekend at Lake Lawn Resort

A pool party, games, pig roast, performance by Petty Thieves, cash bar and a family glow party highlight the recreation schedule for the holiday at the resort.

Pool party is Saturday, Sept. 2. On Sunday, Sept. 3, Petty Thieves perform 4-7 p.m., pig roast and lawn party 4:30-7 p.m., cash bar 4-8 p.m., and family glow party 7-9 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort is at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

8. Barbie’s Labor Day Party

A celebration in line with one of the summer’s biggest movies includes music by DJ Hollywood and drink specials.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

9. Hometown Harvest Fest

East Troy’s First Fridays event series concludes with a celebration of fall involving food trucks, a beer tent, crafters, artisans and live music by the town of Lyons’ own Wise Jennings.

Friday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy,

10. Glow in the Dark Golf Outing

Playing on Meadows at Alpine Valley, walking only. Golf ball and glow sticks included with price to play.

Friday, Aug. 25, check-in 8 p.m., shotgun start 9 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn. Cost: $30 per person. Call 262-683-0939 to sign up.

