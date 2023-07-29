WHITEWATER — Prepare to know the work of Dawn Hunter.
The longtime Whitewater Arts Alliance member is the subject of a show next month, in which there will be chances to meet the artist.
Hunter is a retired elementary school teacher who has been creating art with acrylic, collage and assemblage-working manipulation of various materials since 2002.
The show, “The Art of Exploration,” is Aug. 3 to 27, Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. The show is at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
There will be an artist reception Aug. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and the event is free to attend.
Hunter will also provide a free public workshop Aug. 17, from noon to 3 p.m., at the center. Participants will make greeting cards, all supplies will be available and there is no registration.
