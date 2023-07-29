WHITEWATER — Prepare to know the work of Dawn Hunter.

The longtime Whitewater Arts Alliance member is the subject of a show next month, in which there will be chances to meet the artist.

Hunter is a retired elementary school teacher who has been creating art with acrylic, collage and assemblage-working manipulation of various materials since 2002.

The show, “The Art of Exploration,” is Aug. 3 to 27, Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. The show is at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

There will be an artist reception Aug. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and the event is free to attend.

Hunter will also provide a free public workshop Aug. 17, from noon to 3 p.m., at the center. Participants will make greeting cards, all supplies will be available and there is no registration.

For more information, go to www.whitewaterarts.org/dawn-hunter-exhibition-2023.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022