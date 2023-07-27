ELKHORN — Sex, violence and evil jazz music all play a part in the next production of the Lakeland Players.

The community theater group looking for actors ages 18 to 45 for a musical comedy version of “Reefer Madness,” inspired by the 1936 film of the same name.

Auditions are Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 7 and 8, 7-10 p.m. with callbacks Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9 and 10, 7-10 p.m., at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

The production is scheduled to run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 20-29, with performance times to be determined. Rehearsals start Aug. 14.

In “Reefer Madness,” a clean-cut kid from a stand-up American family falls prey to marijuana and descends into a pit of jazz, sex and violence.

Those who audition should prepare a one- to two-minute musical theater song that will showcase their personality. There will also be a dance audition and cold readings from the script.

Casting for this pointed political satire is for the following characters.

Mary Lane — Naïve and virginal until she smokes reefer. Actor should look like a teenager.

Johnny Harper — Wholesome and innocent, runs into trouble when lured into the Reefer Den. Actor should look like a teenager. Actor should look like a teenager.

Mae — Hostess of the Reefer Den. Actor should appear to be in their older 30s and haggard.

Jack — A 1930s gangster type, handsome and dangerous. Actor should appear to be in their older 30s. The person playing this role will double as George Washington.

Sally — Resident of the Reefer Den, possessing the libidinous soul of Mae West combined with the moxie of Barbara Stanwyck. Actor should appear to be in their 20s. Person playing this role will double as Lady Liberty.

Ralph — A 20-something denizen of the Reefer Den, a fraternity man whose college days have long ended due to his reefer habit.

Placard Girl, leader of the chorus — Throughout the play, she holds up big placards reinforcing the dire warnings of The Lecturer. Actor can be any age, but a dancer with wonderful movement skills.

Jesus — Should look like old photos of Jesus.

Ensemble — People of various ages and genders to play Reefer Zombies, kids at the Five & Dime, Jungle Orgy dancers, Angels, and the chorus to perform “Star-Spangled Banner” in the finale.

The Lakeland Players will not accept virtual auditions for the production.

The sign-up link is www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E4A8A82EA3FE3-audition. Walk-ins will be seen as time allows.

For questions, email guest director Maggie Speer at azusamaggie@gmail.com.

