Casting for this pointed political satire is for the following characters.
Mary Lane — Naïve and virginal until she smokes reefer. Actor should look like a teenager.
Johnny Harper — Wholesome and innocent, runs into trouble when lured into the Reefer Den. Actor should look like a teenager.
Mae — Hostess of the Reefer Den. Actor should appear to be in their older 30s and haggard.
Jack — A 1930s gangster type, handsome and dangerous. Actor should appear to be in their older 30s. The person playing this role will double as George Washington.
Sally — Resident of the Reefer Den, possessing the libidinous soul of Mae West combined with the moxie of Barbara Stanwyck. Actor should appear to be in their 20s. Person playing this role will double as Lady Liberty.
Ralph — A 20-something denizen of the Reefer Den, a fraternity man whose college days have long ended due to his reefer habit.
Placard Girl, leader of the chorus — Throughout the play, she holds up big placards reinforcing the dire warnings of The Lecturer. Actor can be any age, but a dancer with wonderful movement skills.
Jesus — Should look like old photos of Jesus.
Ensemble — People of various ages and genders to play Reefer Zombies, kids at the Five & Dime, Jungle Orgy dancers, Angels, and the chorus to perform “Star-Spangled Banner” in the finale.
The Lakeland Players will not accept virtual auditions for the production.
The Lakeland Players production of “Reefer Madness” is based on the 1936 film of the same name (pictured), in which a clean-cut kid falls prey to marijuana, leading him into a world of jazz, sex and violence.