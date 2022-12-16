Zydeco, blues & Steely Dan covers highlight next year's concert series at Racine Zoo

RACINE — Racine Zoo is hosting its 36th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series next summer, featuring Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, Mindi Abair, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials and Steely Dane.

Animal Crackers concerts are a Racine tradition that locals and out-of-town visitors have come to enjoy year after year. Guests can get a bite to eat from numerous dining options on site and take in the scenic views of Lake Michigan while listening to some truly amazing artists from across the U.S. and atop the charts.

“This tried and true event at the Zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks, and more importantly, music,” said Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo. “These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience will be kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 12. Grammy-winner Terrance Simien takes his audiences on a multicultural tour of the world inspired by the many countries he’s visited on tour which have informed his musical language.

He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove. Leading his Zydeco Experience band, Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. He and his band mates have performed over 7,000 concerts and toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their eventful career.

On Wednesday, July 26, Racine Zoo will welcome performer Mindi Abair to the stage. During her remarkable 21-year recording career, saxophonist/vocalist Mindi Abair has garnered two Grammy nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and powerhouse style.

You might know her as the featured saxophonist on “American Idol,” sitting in with Paul Shaffer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” or from moonlighting on tour with Duran Duran or Aerosmith. As a solo artist, she has consistently topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts. Her new album “Forever” was released March 18, 2022, and debuted No. 1 on the Contemporary Jazz Album Chart. The album features performances by Steve Perry, Rick Braun, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Bazilian and Raul Malo.

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will be taking the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9. In Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent, world-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for over 30 years. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets. The group took home the Living Blues Award for Best Live Performer in 2011, 2012 and 2013. They won the prestigious Blues Music Award for Band Of The Year in both 2007 and 2009. Their infectious energy, joyful showmanship and masterful playing have been honed to a razor’s edge by their many years together.

To wrap up the series, catch Steely Dane performing live on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. Some of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four-piece horn section and three background singers. Shows consist of hits and deep cuts and sometimes even complete albums and are sure to have you out of your seats singing along. The band’s songbook includes a vast array of hits and deep cuts that Steely fans adore. The group is co-led by musical directors Dave Adler and Dave Stoler, Madison musicians with a combined history of decades of professional experience, each having a deep affinity for rock and jazz music.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person for each concert in advance, and are $40 at the gate. Season tickets are $90 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

For more information, visit racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9189 and find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Parade of Trees makes Christmas bright at Geneva Lake Museum Parade of Trees Walking among the trees Mirrorballs Parade of Trees A festive favorite Rescue dog Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Winter wonderland scene Gingerbread boy Putz houses Lake Geneva police tree