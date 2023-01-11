Yeti time: A look at Geneva's Abominable Snow Race

Running, scaling walls, swinging across monkey bars — all in temperatures cold enough to form icicles on facial hair.

Such is the Abominable Snow Race (ASR), a 5-mile obstacle course that has become a popular alternative to more traditional outdoor winter activities.

The eighth annual race is Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Deadline to register as a participant in the race is Sunday, Jan. 15. As of midday Monday, 90% of the spots were filled for the race.

Bill Wolfe, owner and director of ASR Events LLC, said ASR will have three new obstacles plus five upgraded ones to give racers a new challenge on Jan. 28.

“Our new obstacles have not been revealed so I can’t share them yet, but they will test the mental and physical fortitude of each racer, along with the exhilaration that comes with conquering all ASR obstacles,” said Wolfe.

In the following Q&A, Wolfe discusses the origin of ASR, how it has evolved and what will help participants on race day.

Note: The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Resorter: How would you describe ASR?

Bill Wolfe: It’s like King of the Mountain for adults. Connect with your inner child and enjoy the best that the winter season has to offer. Five miles, 20-plus obstacles, one Abominable Adventure ages 8 and older can run, 8 to 11 with adult. Kids 4-11 can run our LiL-Yeti’s course, 1/4 mile, over seven obstacles.

Resorter: Describe how the event originated.

Bill Wolfe: The idea was formed in the summer 2015 while leaving an obstacle race at Wilmot ski mountain. We envisioned the hills covered in snow, and braving the elements without care, just as we did when we were kids. We believe that Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) is a four-weather sport. Our goal is to get people off the couch and outside to play, providing an alternative to indoor activities in the middle of the year.

Resorter: How has ASR evolved?

Bill Wolfe: The ASR racer experience has improved each year, with new obstacles and new challenges, however the people and the comradery have stayed the same. While we’re all outside braving the cold, the community is warm-hearted. Also improved is our connection and impact on the community. We continue to increase our charitable contributions and local business partnerships, highlighting Lake Geneva businesses and bringing thousands of people to beautiful downtown Lake Geneva. So far we’ve raised $5,000 cash and 600 pounds of food for the Lake Geneva Food Pantry. We’re proud to make a difference in the town we call home.

Resorter: To whom is this event best geared?

Bill Wolfe: To all ages and experience levels, from first timers to OCR pros. From 4 to 77 years of age, there’s a challenge for everyone. Whether your racing for a top spot on the podium for cash and prizes, or you’re just out there to have fun, ASR provides a personal challenge with the love and support of the OCR community. We always say you can come alone, but you’ll leave with 10 new friends. It’s the community of people and the personal challenge that keeps people coming back.

Resorter: What does one need to know to compete?

Bill Wolfe: Biggest piece of advise is to get outside and get used to the weather.

Resorter: How did the Yeti become ASR’s mascot?

Bill Wolfe: Yeti has been a part of ASR from day one. He’s often mistaken for the Abominable Snow Man, so of course, he accepted the position when we asked. He’s friendly, loves to hang out in our festival area, enjoys a good local craft brew, and is very photogenic. While you don’t see him much in the off season, summer, he thoroughly enjoys cooler winter temps — the best season of the year.

Resorter: It seems ASR becomes more popular each year. What’s the key to its success?

Bill Wolfe: Consistent focus on racer experience and successful execution, period. It’s all about the racer experience, and we focus on improving that each year.

Resorter: What is the racer experience?

Bill Wolfe: I would say it starts well before the event and carries past race day.

Timely, clear, and comprehensive communication: We provide training tips and survival guides to our racers to ensure they are prepared for the winter conditions on race day. It includes timely information so racers get to the right place on race weekend — parking, check-in.

Eliminate waiting in long lines: We use electronic check-in and dynamic bib-assignments to reduce the check-in time. As well, we offer early pack pick up the night before the event to all but eliminate wait times on race day.

New obstacles and upgrades: We’ve reinvested heavily in the improvement of our obstacles. Using racer feedback we expand lanes and upgrade materials used for construction — scaffolding instead of lumber. Expanded lanes ensure racers do not get stuck waiting in long lines at the obstacles.

Robust volunteer staff: We continuously develop and grow our volunteer base so competitive heats are well-monitored for fairness, and racers take comfort that there is someone to help even when they are miles away from base camp.

Experienced medical staff onsite: Wisconsin Bike Patrol is onsite and equipped with medical ATVs and trailers to respond to medical needs immediately. Some races call local ambulances for support. Our experienced medical staff of EMTs are highly trained and are visibly roaming the course, providing an extra layer of comfort/safety to our racers that help is there should they need it.

Expanded our base camp: Our festival area includes food trucks, local craft beer, vendors, and lots of fire pits, providing a place where racers can meet and make new friends in a comfortable setting. We do giveaways every hour, host challenges in the middle of base camp — with prizes — and provide a positive/light atmosphere all day with music and MC shout-outs.

Racer pictures are free: We have a professional crew of photographers onsite capturing the adventure all day, and provide racers with free pictures just 24 hours after the event.

Resorter: What do you love most about ASR?

Bill Wolfe: Personally, the thing I love most about ASR is the community. The atmosphere on race day is contagious. The positive energy really draws you into the sport. Couple this with the immense sense of pride you get by conquering something most will never try, and it’s an experience you’ll be talking about all year. Oh, and the local craft beer at the finish, you can’t leave out the beer. We proudly serve craft beer from Topsy Turvy Brewing, of downtown Lake Geneva, in our festival area.

For more information and to register, go to abominablesnowrace.com.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022