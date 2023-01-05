Winterfests, Ice Castles & more have January heating up in Lake Geneva

The holidays may be over, but this is no time to take a breather.

Some of the Lake Geneva area's biggest events are happening between now and the start of February, including Lake Geneva Winterfest, a carnival at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and the widely popular Ice Castles attraction in the Town of Geneva.

Below is a rundown of five of the hottest events on the schedule for this month. Note: Event information is subject to change. Checking online or directly with event organizers is recommended.

Ice Castles

What is it? An attraction with slides, caverns, arches, crawl tunnels, sculptures and more made entirely of ice. This year, expect an enhanced, horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, new lighting and winter characters who will greet guests. There's also an Arctic Alcove that can be booked for special, private occasions.

When is it? Ice Castles should open sometime in January, weather permitting.

Where? Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva.

Cost? On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, it's $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11. Then it's $29 ages 12 and up and $22 ages 4-11 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Fun fact: This whole thing started in someone's front yard. According to icecastles.com, founder Brent Christensen made his first icy creation in his yard to make his children happy.

After moving to Utah, Christensen built an ice cave in his yard to get his kids outside. Soon, other kids in the neighborhood and from across town would visit the wintry playground, and it led to the creation of the Ice Castles, which can be found in Wisconsin as well as Utah, New York, New Hampshire and Minnesota.

Town of Delavan Winterfest

What is it? Jazz, ice carving and a vintage snowmobile show are among the festivities planned for this event.

When is it? Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where? Waters Edge, 1220 South Shore Drive, Town of Delavan.

Cost? Free. Register online to enter in a raffle.

Abominable Snow Race

What is it? A winter obstacle race open to ages 4 and older, with options to run just for fun, go for distance or compete for cash and prizes. Expect at least four snowy miles. The obstacles have names like Polar Vortex, Apex and Twisted Yeti.

When is it? Saturday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m.

Where? Lake Geneva Ziplines, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

Cost? Yes, there are registration fees, but it depends on which race, the age of the racer and other factors. Check online for details.

Fun fact: The Polar Vortex requires contestants to climb up a 15-foot wall. At the top, they grapple with a cargo net 25 feet across the road before descending down the other side.

Lake Geneva Winterfest

What is it? The most popular aspect of this event — which turns 28 years old this year — is the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. Teams from across the country converge on Downtown Lake Geneva to craft works of art out of snow near the Riviera, Flat Iron Park and other locations. Visitors can watch teams create their sculptures and vote on their favorites.

The Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, Bonfires on the Beach and other area events are also typically a part of Winterfest. As of this writing, official details on the event have not yet been released.

When is it? Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 1-5.

Where? Downtown Lake Geneva.

Cost? There's no charge to view the sculptures or take the Ice Sculpture Walk. However, some Winterfest events may require a fee.

Fun fact: "Deeper Connections," a sculpture by Wisconsin team Sculptora Borealis, took first place in the National Championship last year and placed second in the People's Choice Awards.

Grand Geneva's Winter Carnival

What is it? A full day of various winter outdoor activities involving skiing, snowboarding, a rail jam, a tug of war between the resort's ski patrol and ski school and a kayak race. The Grand Finale is a torchlight parade and fireworks celebration.

When is it? Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 11 a.m.

Where? The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Cost? Call 262-249-4726 for information.

