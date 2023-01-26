Winterfest still expected to draw record crowds in Lake Geneva

For people like Deanna Goodwin, Winterfest marks the culmination of a year’s worth of work.

The Lake Geneva event is centered on the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Each year, sculptors from around the country turn blocks of snow into works of art.

This year, 15 teams will compete in the championship, which is expected to draw about 65,000 people to Winterfest.

The free event runs Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 1 to 5, with various activities at the Riviera, its beach, Flat Iron Park and other locations throughout downtown Lake Geneva.

In addition to the championship, this year’s Winterfest also offers the Ice Walk, an ice sculpture display downtown; bonfires on Riviera Beach; fire trick performances by Fox Valley Fire Arts; and activities at the Riviera Ballroom.

Winterfest attendance has risen each year, according to Goodwin, vice president of marketing for local tourism group Visit Lake Geneva.

“Even with Covid, it was a very popular event,” Goodwin said. “We’re seeing more people come into town for this event earlier in the week. They’re not just coming on Saturday and Sunday anymore.”

Visit Lake Geneva is one of the Winterfest organizers. Others who work behind the scenes on the event include the city of Lake Geneva and WinterFun, the sanctioning body behind the snow sculpture competition.

More people means less of an off-season for Lake Geneva businesses. Stores often conduct special sales and promotions related to Winterfest. Restaurants typically do well during the event, said Goodwin, and hotels are usually booked up.

“We know that it impacts local businesses in a very positive way financially, traffic, exposure,” she said. “Visitors come here for the first time and learn about Lake Geneva and maybe come back another time, another season, but we’re showing that Lake Geneva is a destination year-round.”

One of the businesses heavily involved in Winterfest is Maxwell Mansion.

The hotel, speakeasy and apothecary holds Freaky Tiki Winterfest, an island-themed event with Tiki beverages and swag and a children’s igloo. Freaky Tiki is Feb. 1 to 5. For hours and more details, visit staymaxwell.com.

Maxwell Mansion also hosts two of the snow sculpting teams each year.

“In 2022, we had a record day for our craft cocktail bars,” said Luke Pfeifer, owner of Maxwell Mansion. “Our hotel sells out Friday and Saturday night and we see a good impact in additional rooms after Winterfest, depending on weather for guests coming to visit the snow sculptures.”

The snow sculptures create a lasting draw, said Goodwin, weather permitting.

“What’s great about this event, too, is that if the weather holds out the event doesn’t necessarily end on Sunday,” she said. “We might not have the Riviera open but the sculptures stay up as long as Mother Nature allows.”

Preparations

Thanks to the snow sculpting championship, Lake Geneva receives works of art that stand as long as Mother Nature allows.

But the planning to make the sculptures and everything else at Winterfest happen is a year-round affair, said Goodwin.

“We really hit the ground running in the summer months, contacting sponsors and our partners,” she said.

A major partner in Winterfest is the city of Lake Geneva, which is instrumental in the execution of the event through its police, public works, parks and parking departments.

Goodwin said Visit Lake Geneva meets regularly with the city to ensure the event happens without a hitch. “It’s a pretty well-oiled machine in that regard,” she said.

Organizers also work with area restaurants and hotels to provide meals and lodging for the sculptors, respectively.

Visit Lake Geneva also coordinates with Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, which provides that most important ingredient for the championship — the snow.

Lake Geneva’s Public Works Department transports the snow to the championship sites. There, the snow is poured into forms. This year, the forms will help create 8-by-8-foot, 10-foot-tall blocks of snow.

The shaping of these blocks is up to “snow stompers,” said Goodwin.

“We have people who are literally stomping the snow down into the forms to make the blank canvas, if you will, that the sculptors start with,” she said.

This year’s teams are from Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado, Alaska, North Dakota, Vermont, Iowa, New York, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Michigan.

Sculpting begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m.

The action ends Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.

Other Winterfest activities

Here’s what else is happening at this year’s Winterfest:

Fox Valley Fire Arts returns to give multiple performances. This marks the first time the fire breathing, twirling and spinning per- formers dazzled guests since 2020.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Championship Awards Ceremony will be a public event. It is scheduled for Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Riviera Ballroom.

The ballroom will also be open Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ballroom will be a warming area where concessions will be sold by Magpie’s Den & Pen, local Boy Scouts and other vendors. Entertainment includes live music, an aerial dance performance and character appearances.

The People’s Choice Awards will be different this year, with a longer voting window. People can vote from Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. to Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. People can vote online, receiving one vote per IP address; at the Riviera voting station; or at the Visitor Information Center on Wrigley Drive, near Flat Iron Park.

Bonfires on the Beach will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riviera Beach.

The children’s program, where students from area schools make their own snow sculptures, will by Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3.

The Ice Walk features 32 ice sculptures in various downtown Lake Geneva locations. Sculptures will be installed Feb. 2 and remain as long as Mother Nature allows.

For more details about Winterfest, go to visitlakegeneva.com.

