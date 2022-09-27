Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 28-Oct. 8, 2022

Wise Fest 2022 — Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Pre-sale tickets: $80 weekend pass, $40 for Sept. 30 only, $50 for Oct. 1 only. Just north of the Walworth County line is a festival with two stages featuring artists from the Lake Geneva area and beyond, including Wise Jennings, Craig Baumann & The Story, The People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, Good Morning Bedlam, Texas Toast, Heatbox, Dig Deep, Pine Travelers, The Milbillies, Arbor Creek, Old Soul Society, Cullah & the Comrades, Dropbear Collective, Miles Over Mountains, Jazzcore Friction, Party Marty & the Dirtbags, Charlieboy, Wolves With Virginia, Ali J and Geology Club. To purchase tickets, go to wisefest_2022.eventbrite.com.