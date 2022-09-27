 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 28-Oct. 8, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

The Highwaymen Live — Tribute to the Highwaymen, a country music supergroup that featured Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. Wednesday & Thursday, Sept. 28 & 29, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Wise Fest 2022 — Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Pre-sale tickets: $80 weekend pass, $40 for Sept. 30 only, $50 for Oct. 1 only. Just north of the Walworth County line is a festival with two stages featuring artists from the Lake Geneva area and beyond, including Wise Jennings, Craig Baumann & The Story, The People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, Good Morning Bedlam, Texas Toast, Heatbox, Dig Deep, Pine Travelers, The Milbillies, Arbor Creek, Old Soul Society, Cullah & the Comrades, Dropbear Collective, Miles Over Mountains, Jazzcore Friction, Party Marty & the Dirtbags, Charlieboy, Wolves With Virginia, Ali J and Geology Club. To purchase tickets, go to wisefest_2022.eventbrite.com.

People are also reading…

Fortunate Son — Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Heath Duo & Wolves With VirginiaOct. 1, 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Tupelo Honey — Van Morrison tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 5 & 6, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Big Al Wetzel BandFriday, Oct. 7, 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Part of Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest celebrations.

Franc D’AmbrosioOct. 7, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Red’s Hot Chili Peppers — Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute. Saturday, Oct. 8, 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Terry Bryne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Chinsey — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Chris Lambrou Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Kenny Jones — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Sept. 30

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Night in Jails — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Foreign Natives — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Dan Blitz & Mike DeRose — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Thursday, Oct. 6

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Oct. 7

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Sample — 5-9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Pieptone — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears: 'Jennifer Lopez's family would never have allowed her to be treated like I was'