Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 21-Oct. 1, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Music in the Park with UnHich’dWednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1598 Mill St., Lyons. Free event. Bring lawn chair and picnic basket.

Journeyman — Eric Clapton tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

The Highwaymen Live — Tribute to the Highwaymen, a country music supergroup that featured Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. Wednesday & Thursday, Sept. 28 & 29, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Wise Fest 2022 — Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Pre-sale tickets: $80 weekend pass, $40 for Sept. 30 only, $50 for Oct. 1 only. Just north of the Walworth County line is a festival with two stages featuring artists from the Lake Geneva area and beyond, including Wise Jennings, Craig Baumann & The Story, The People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, Good Morning Bedlam, Texas Toast, Heatbox, Dig Deep, Pine Travelers, The Milbillies, Arbor Creek, Old Soul Society, Cullah & the Comrades, Dropbear Collective, Miles Over Mountains, Jazzcore Friction, Party Marty & the Dirtbags, Charlieboy, Wolves With Virginia, Ali J and Geology Club. To purchase tickets, go to wisefest_2022.eventbrite.com.

Fortunate Son — Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Joe and Zeno — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Sept. 23

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

The Blue Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Matt Meyer and Rodgers — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Sept. 24

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt & Mark — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

The Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Dad Strength Band — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Kruse and Carroll — 8-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 25

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Tim O’Grady — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Terry Bryne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Chris Lambrou Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Kenny Jones — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Friday, Sept. 30

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Night in Jails — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Foreign Natives — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

