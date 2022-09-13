Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 14-24, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

José Valentino Ruiz — Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets $14 general public, $12 age 65 and older, $7 younger than 18, free for UW-Whitewater students. Call 262-472-2222 to purchase tickets.

GRiZ: Triple Rainbow — Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 & 17, 6 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Lineup includes GRiZ, CloZee, LSDREAM, Minnesota, EAZYBAKED, Chee, Noah B, Tripp St. and Tape B. Tickets start at $29. To purchase and for more details, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley.”

Private Eyes — Hall & Oates tribute. Sept. 16 & 17, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Denny Diamond — Neil Diamond tribute. 4:30-9 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Tickets: $60, includes smoked prime rib or pan seared salmon dinner. Door opens 4:30 p.m. Dinner served 5:30 p.m. Performance 7-9 p.m. Visit brokenspokeeatery.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Strutter — Kiss tribute. Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Final show in the park’s 2022 Free Concerts series.

Music in the Park with UnHich’d — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1598 Mill St., Lyons. Free event. Bring lawn chair and picnic basket.

Journeyman — Eric Clapton tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Anthony Deutsch Trio — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Sonya & Geoff — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Sept. 16

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Mr. E — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Jeff Dewbray — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Fender Bender — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Austin Hopkins — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 17

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Van Wailin — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Paul Rebek & the Sliders — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 7-9 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Karen Shook — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Lake Geneva, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

D’Lite Duo — 1-4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mr. Myers — 2-5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Frank Whiting — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Waylon — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jackie Brown — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Joe and Zeno — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Friday, Sept. 23

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 5-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Matt Meyer and Rodgers — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 24

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt & Mark — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

The Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Dad Strength Band — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Kruse and Carroll — 8-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.