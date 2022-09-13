Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 14-24, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs
José Valentino Ruiz — Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets $14 general public, $12 age 65 and older, $7 younger than 18, free for UW-Whitewater students. Call 262-472-2222 to purchase tickets.
GRiZ: Triple Rainbow — Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 & 17, 6 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Lineup includes GRiZ, CloZee, LSDREAM, Minnesota, EAZYBAKED, Chee, Noah B, Tripp St. and Tape B. Tickets start at $29. To purchase and for more details, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley.”
Private Eyes — Hall & Oates tribute. Sept. 16 & 17, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Denny Diamond — Neil Diamond tribute. 4:30-9 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Tickets: $60, includes smoked prime rib or pan seared salmon dinner. Door opens 4:30 p.m. Dinner served 5:30 p.m. Performance 7-9 p.m. Visit brokenspokeeatery.com to purchase tickets and for more details.
Strutter — Kiss tribute. Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Final show in the park’s 2022 Free Concerts series.
Music in the Park with UnHich’d — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1598 Mill St., Lyons. Free event. Bring lawn chair and picnic basket.
Journeyman — Eric Clapton tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Calendar
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Anthony Deutsch Trio — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive.
Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
Sonya & Geoff — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Sept. 16
Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Mr. E — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Jeff Dewbray — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Fender Bender — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Austin Hopkins — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al Wetzel Band — 8 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 17
DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
The Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Van Wailin — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Paul Rebek & the Sliders — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Chinsey — 7-9 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Karen Shook — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Lake Geneva, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.
D’Lite Duo — 1-4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Mr. Myers — 2-5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Frank Whiting — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Waylon — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Jackie Brown — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Joe and Zeno — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.
Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.
Friday, Sept. 23
Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
The Blues Rhythm Duo — 5-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Matt Meyer and Rodgers — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Matt & Mark — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.
The Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Dad Strength Band — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Kruse and Carroll — 8-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.