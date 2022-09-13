 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 14-24, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

José Valentino Ruiz — Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets $14 general public, $12 age 65 and older, $7 younger than 18, free for UW-Whitewater students. Call 262-472-2222 to purchase tickets.

GRiZ: Triple Rainbow — Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 & 17, 6 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Lineup includes GRiZ, CloZee, LSDREAM, Minnesota, EAZYBAKED, Chee, Noah B, Tripp St. and Tape B. Tickets start at $29. To purchase and for more details, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley.”

Private Eyes — Hall & Oates tribute. Sept. 16 & 17, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

People are also reading…

Denny Diamond — Neil Diamond tribute. 4:30-9 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Tickets: $60, includes smoked prime rib or pan seared salmon dinner. Door opens 4:30 p.m. Dinner served 5:30 p.m. Performance 7-9 p.m. Visit brokenspokeeatery.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Strutter — Kiss tribute. Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Final show in the park’s 2022 Free Concerts series.

Music in the Park with UnHich’d6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1598 Mill St., Lyons. Free event. Bring lawn chair and picnic basket.

Journeyman — Eric Clapton tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Anthony Deutsch Trio — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Sonya & Geoff — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Sept. 16

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Mr. E — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Jeff Dewbray — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Fender Bender — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Austin Hopkins — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 17

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Van Wailin — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Paul Rebek & the Sliders — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 7-9 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Karen Shook — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Lake Geneva, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

D’Lite Duo — 1-4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mr. Myers — 2-5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Frank Whiting — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Waylon — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jackie Brown — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Joe and Zeno — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Friday, Sept. 23

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 5-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Matt Meyer and Rodgers — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 24

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt & Mark — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

The Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Dad Strength Band — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Acoustic Generation — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Kruse and Carroll — 8-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grammy-winning pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis dies at 87