Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 19-29, 2022

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegeneva
Big gigs
Denita Asberry — Aretha Franklin tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 19 & 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Neon Circus — Brooks & Dunn tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 26 & 27, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Eliminator — ZZ Top tribute. Friday & Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.
Blues Brews & Boos — Oct. 28 & 29, The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington. Chicago bluesman Jimmy Burns plays Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. Milwaukee blues artist Jonny T-Bird performs Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m. Grammy-nominated John Primer plays Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Heads All Empty — Grateful Dead tribute, Halloween show. Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Calendar
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Jon Rouse — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Friday, Oct. 21
The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Sherri Stouffer — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
Mykal Baas — 7-9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery. Baas is performing at his own 24th birthday party.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 22
DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Sipos & Young — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Myles Wangerin — 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
2 Against Nature — 7 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Matt Meyer Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Blues Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Tim O’Grady — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Friday, Oct. 28
The League of Erics —5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Too Sick Charlie — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.