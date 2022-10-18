 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 19-29, 2022

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegeneva

news.net.

Big gigs

Denita Asberry — Aretha Franklin tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 19 & 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Neon Circus — Brooks & Dunn tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 26 & 27, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Eliminator — ZZ Top tribute. Friday & Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Blues Brews & Boos — Oct. 28 & 29, The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington. Chicago bluesman Jimmy Burns plays Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. Milwaukee blues artist Jonny T-Bird performs Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m. Grammy-nominated John Primer plays Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Heads All Empty — Grateful Dead tribute, Halloween show. Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Jon Rouse — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Friday, Oct. 21

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Sherri Stouffer — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Mykal Baas — 7-9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery. Baas is performing at his own 24th birthday party.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 22

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sipos & Young — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Myles Wangerin — 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

2 Against Nature — 7 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Matt Meyer Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Blues Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Tim O’Grady — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Oct. 28

The League of Erics 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Karen Shook 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Too Sick Charlie — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

