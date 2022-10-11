Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 12-22, 2022

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

The McCartney Years — Paul McCartney tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 12 & 13, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Mads Tolling and the Mads Men Play the 60s — The Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s 2022-23 season kicks off with a performance by two-time Grammy Award winner Mads Tolling, a violinist who played with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir as well as several jazz legends, including Stanley Clarke, Al Di Meola and Chick Corea. At this show, Tolling and his band will focus on music from the 1960s. Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets: $37.75 adults, $11.50 youth. Visit the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.

Pete Peterkin — Ray Charles tribute. Friday & Saturday, Oct. 14 & 15, Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Petty Union — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute. Doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Geneva Ballroom, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Tickets: $30. Cash bar available, open seating, no reserved seats.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s Symphonie Fantastique — The orchestra’s first concert of the 2022-23 season includes Chaminade: Flute Concertino, with Kelsey Karnoscak on flute. Karnoscak is the 2022 Young Artist Competition Winner. Orchestra will also debut “For Freedom,” by Chicago area composer Charles Brown. Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, Walworth. Tickets: $20 single, $50 premium. No charge for students.

Denita Asberry — Aretha Franklin tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 19 & 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Can’t Get Next To You — The Temptations tribute. Friday & Saturday, Oct. 21 & 22, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Open mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Full sound system, mics, drum kit provided.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Terry Byrne — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Oct. 14

Cole Brandt — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Michael Woefel — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 15

The Blue Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Rotten Brothers — 4-8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Dennis Martin Duo — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Thirsty Boots Band — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Lara Bell — 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Cesare and the Spicy Croutons — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Jon Rouse — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Texas Tuesday featuring Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Jon Rouse — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic Night hosted by Georgia Rae — 6-9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Sonya & Geoff — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Friday, Oct. 21

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sherri Stouffer — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge.

Mykal Baas — 7-9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery. Baas is performing at his own 24th birthday party.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Oct. 22

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sipos & Young — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Myles Wangerin — 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge.

Chris Kohn — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

2 Against Nature — 7 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Matt Meyer Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.