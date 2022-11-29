 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 30-Dec. 10, 2022

Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Seasons Greetings with the Four C Notes — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76. Singing Frankie Valli hits and rock ‘n roll Christmas classics. Almost sold out as of Monday, Nov. 28.

Christmas with Chris Ruggiero — Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 7 and 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Always Olivia: Christmas with Olivia Newton-John, starring Annie Aiello — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Christmas With the King starring Logan RameySaturday, Dec. 10, 4 and 7 p.m., Grapevine Theater at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $30 plus tax. Go to The Bottle Shop or call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Ramey, a local Elvis Presley tribute artist, will sing Christmas music.

Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 1

The Sundown Crowd — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Friday, Dec. 2

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott Huffman — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Dan Blitz & Mike DeRose — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Dec. 9

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Ben Vance — 6-9 p.m., Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Beirgarten at The Ridge.

Super Dave — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Soulfoot Mombits — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Michael Whalen/Kenny Jones Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’Lo Parada — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

