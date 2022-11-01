Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 2-12, 2022

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs
The Breakers — Tom Petty tribute. Friday & Saturday, Nov. 4 & 5, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Sonict Ensemble — Featuring faculty and students from UW-Whitewater. Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., UW-Whitewater’s Light Recital Hall at Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 18 and younger or over 65. For more, go to tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — Free chamber music concert, but donations will be accepted. Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
People are also reading…
Back In Time — Tribute to 1980s music and Huey Lewis & the News. Friday & Saturday, Nov. 11-12, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Kathy Mattea — 7 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets: $58.75. Visit bigfootfinearts.com to purchase tickets.
Calendar
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Friday, Nov. 4
Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield — 5-7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 .m., Pier 290.
Open Mic and Jazz Jam Night — 9 p.m.-midnight, Niche.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Whitewater Brass Quintet — 1 p.m., UW-Whitewater’s Light Recital Hall at Greenhill Center of the Arts. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 ages 18 and younger or over 65. For more, go to tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.
LaMont — Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Eclectic Red — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
BB & the Hive — 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Tim B — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Ivy Ford Band — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Dean “O” — 10 p.m.- 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Xeno & Joe — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Friday, Nov. 11
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Open Mic and Jazz Jam Night — 9 p.m.-midnight, Niche.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Nathan & Brido — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
A.T.O. — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
The Acoustix — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.