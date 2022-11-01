Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 2-12, 2022

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

The Breakers — Tom Petty tribute. Friday & Saturday, Nov. 4 & 5, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Sonict Ensemble — Featuring faculty and students from UW-Whitewater. Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., UW-Whitewater’s Light Recital Hall at Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 18 and younger or over 65. For more, go to tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — Free chamber music concert, but donations will be accepted. Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

Back In Time — Tribute to 1980s music and Huey Lewis & the News. Friday & Saturday, Nov. 11-12, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Kathy Mattea — 7 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets: $58.75. Visit bigfootfinearts.com to purchase tickets.

Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Friday, Nov. 4

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 5-7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 .m., Pier 290.

Open Mic and Jazz Jam Night — 9 p.m.-midnight, Niche.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Whitewater Brass Quintet — 1 p.m., UW-Whitewater’s Light Recital Hall at Greenhill Center of the Arts. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 ages 18 and younger or over 65. For more, go to tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

LaMont — Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Eclectic Red — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

BB & the Hive — 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tim B — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Ivy Ford Band — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Dean “O” — 10 p.m.- 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Xeno & Joe — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Nov. 11

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic and Jazz Jam Night — 9 p.m.-midnight, Niche.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Nathan & Brido — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

A.T.O. — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

The Acoustix — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.