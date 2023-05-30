Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

American English — The Beatles tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Jack Farina Band — Friday, June 2, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Jazz in the Park — Featuring Delavan-Darien Schools. Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Chris Ruggiero — Wednesday & Thursday, June 7 & 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Infinite Journey — Journey tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 9 & 10, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Hypnotized — Fleetwood Mac tribute. Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, May 31

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, June 1

Open mic night — 6 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, June 2

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Saturday, June 3

Frank Whiting — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Annex’s 15th Anniversary Party — Wapatui plays from 6-7:30 p.m. Cactii performs from 8-10 p.m. The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.

Bandit — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gravity of Youth — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Sonya & Geoff — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tuesday, June 6

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, June 7

Dan Maguire — 5-8 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, June 9

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ms. B. Haven — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Saturday, June 10

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Paul Zanello — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jonny T-Bird — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and Lounge.