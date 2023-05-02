The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs
Kashmir on opening night at Geneva Stage — May 6, doors open 7 p.m., band performs 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Led Zeppelin tribute. Tickets: $18-45, plus fees. Purchase through the event page on Facebook or at genevastage.com.
Jenene Caramielo — Celine Dion tribute. Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Purchase at belfrymusictheatre.com.
Jonny Lyons & the Pride: A Night With the King — May 5, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $25, general admission, first come first serve seating. Purchase at lghom.com.
Majesty — Wednesday-Saturday, May 10-13, Belfry Music Theatre. Queen tribute. Tickets: $62-79. Purchase at belfrymusictheatre.com.
Mike Peterson & Ron Van Den Busch‘s A Tribute to the Blues Brothers — May 13, 4 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Seating is limited.
Calendar
Wednesday, May 3
Doug Sheen — 6-9 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Thursday, May 4
Open mic night — 6 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.
Friday, May 5
Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, May 6
Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jenny Hundt — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Wait What — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, May 7
Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Davis to play.
Tuesday, May 9
Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Friday, May 12
Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Soulfoot Mombits — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Saturday, May 13 J Henry — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Jack Whittle Trio — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Radio Recall — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.