The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended.

Big gigs

Kashmir on opening night at Geneva Stage — May 6, doors open 7 p.m., band performs 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Led Zeppelin tribute. Tickets: $18-45, plus fees. Purchase through the event page on Facebook or at genevastage.com.

Jenene Caramielo — Celine Dion tribute. Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Purchase at belfrymusictheatre.com.

Jonny Lyons & the Pride: A Night With the King — May 5, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $25, general admission, first come first serve seating. Purchase at lghom.com.

Majesty — Wednesday-Saturday, May 10-13, Belfry Music Theatre. Queen tribute. Tickets: $62-79. Purchase at belfrymusictheatre.com.

Mike Peterson & Ron Van Den Busch‘s A Tribute to the Blues Brothers — May 13, 4 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Seating is limited.

Calendar

Wednesday, May 3

Doug Sheen — 6-9 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Thursday, May 4

Open mic night — 6 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Friday, May 5

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, May 6

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jenny Hundt — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Wait What — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, May 7

Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Davis to play.

Tuesday, May 9

Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Friday, May 12

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Soulfoot Mombits — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Saturday, May 13 J Henry — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jack Whittle Trio — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Radio Recall — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union