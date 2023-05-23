The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs
Chicago Rewired — Chicago tribute. Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.
Gravity of Youth — Saturday, May 27, shows at 4 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theater, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The local band is performing at Tunes on the Vine, a special wine tasting event. Limited seating. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase tickets.
Icons of Country tributes to Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean — Saturday, May 27, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.
American English — The Beatles tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.
Jack Farina Band — Friday, June 2, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.
Jazz in the Park — Featuring Delavan-Darien Schools. Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.
Calendar
Wednesday, May 24
Van Wailin’ — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Thursday, May 25
Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al & Jimbo — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, May 26
Rhonda Jean — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
Mike Van Dyke Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
The Toys — 7:30-11 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.
Saturday, May 27
D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Brido Music with Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Ivy Ford Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
Terry Byrne — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Sunday, May 28
Tony Ocean — 1-5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.
Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.
JFK the Band — 3-7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Blue Rhythm Duo — 3-6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Jeff Dewbray — 4-7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Downtown Harrison — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
Monday, May 29
Ludy — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.
Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Wednesday, May 31
Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Friday, June 2
Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Saturday, June 3
Frank Whiting — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.
The Annex’s 15th Anniversary Party — Wapatui plays from 6-7:30 p.m. Cactii performs from 8-10 p.m. The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
Gravity of Youth — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.