The following information may change after it is published.

Big gigs

Chicago Rewired — Chicago tribute. Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Gravity of Youth — Saturday, May 27, shows at 4 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theater, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The local band is performing at Tunes on the Vine, a special wine tasting event. Limited seating. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase tickets.

Icons of Country tributes to Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean — Saturday, May 27, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

American English — The Beatles tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Jack Farina Band — Friday, June 2, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Jazz in the Park — Featuring Delavan-Darien Schools. Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2023 Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, May 24

Van Wailin’ — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, May 25

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al & Jimbo — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, May 26

Rhonda Jean — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Mike Van Dyke Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

The Toys — 7:30-11 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Saturday, May 27

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Brido Music with Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ivy Ford Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Terry Byrne — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Sunday, May 28

Tony Ocean — 1-5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

JFK the Band — 3-7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 3-6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Jeff Dewbray — 4-7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Downtown Harrison — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, May 29

Ludy — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, May 31

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Friday, June 2

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Saturday, June 3

Frank Whiting — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

The Annex’s 15th Anniversary Party — Wapatui plays from 6-7:30 p.m. Cactii performs from 8-10 p.m. The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.

Gravity of Youth — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.