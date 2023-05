The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Majesty — Wednesday-Saturday, May 10-13, Belfry Music Theatre. Queen tribute. Tickets: $62-79. Purchase at belfrymusictheatre.com.

Mike Peterson & Ron Van Den Busch‘s A Tribute to the Blues Brothers — May 13, 4 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Seating is limited.

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest — Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

Artists performing on May 19: Yves Francois, 5-6 p.m.; Big Style Brass Band, 7-8:15 p.m.; Charlie Wooton Project, 6-7 p.m.; Zydefunk, 8:15-10 p.m.; and Kal Bergenhal Project, 10:30 p.m.-midnight. Performing May 20: Underground Sound, noon-1:30 p.m.; Cameron Webb, 1:30-3 p.m.; The Jazz Men, 3-4:30 p.m.; Chicago Windy City Ramblers, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; The Claudettes, 6:30-8 p.m.; The Women of Jazz: From New Orleans to Brazil featuring Arséne DeLay, Heli and Carolyn Broussard, 8-10 p.m.; Iguanna vs. Bunny, 10:30 p.m.-midnight. Performing May 21: Sam Barrett, 10:30 a.m.-noon; and Badger High School Jazz Band, noon-2 p.m.

May 19 tickets: $15 single day pass, advance; $20 day of show. May 20 tickets: $25 single day, advance; $35 day of show. May 21 admission is free. Weekend pass: $30 advance, $50 day of. VIP passes: May 19, $50 advance, $70 day of show; May 20, $65 advance, $85 day of show. Full weekend VIP: $100 advance, $125 day of show. Ages 12 and under free admission. Visit lgjazzfest.com for more details.

Calendar Wednesday, May 10

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, May 11

D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, May 12

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Soulfoot Mombits — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Van Whailen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Brady Lee — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Saturday, May 13

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

J Henry — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jack Whittle Trio — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Michael Tierney — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Radio Recall — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, May 14

Big Al Wetzel Band — 2-6 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Ludy — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, May 15

Ludy — 6-9 p.m., The Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 West End Road, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, May 17

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, May 18

Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, May 19

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Van Whailen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Open mic night — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge. Saturday, May 20

JFK the Band — 2-6 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Michael Woeful — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Art Wildish — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.